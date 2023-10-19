Get Hailey Bieber's Skincare Routine For A Luminous Look (And It's Not All Just Rhode)
Minutes before the launch party for Rhode’s European debut, Hailey Bieber sat down with Vogue to reveal her personal skincare routine. When it comes to skincare, in Hailey Bieber (the mother of strawberry girl makeup and cherry mocha nails) we trust! Like, have you seen her skin? Talk about a super glowy complexion. If you want a written reference for Mrs. Bieber's finds, then we’ve got you! Read ahead to shop for all the goods.
Shop Hailey Bieber's Favorite Skincare
Rhode Glazing Milk
When using the Glazing Milk, you'll wanna give it a good squeeze and opt for a generous amount. "It just soaks right into the skin and gets the skin really dewy and hydrated and glazed," Bieber said. " I feel like it really helps all of my other products sink in that I put on top of it."
Peptide Glazing Fluid
As far as the amount is concerned with the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Hailey only uses about four pumps.
🔥 Hot tip: Skincare isn't just for your face! Be sure to extend your application down to the chest and the neck as well.
Barrier Restore Cream
When getting her makeup done, Hailey loves to start with a thick and creamy base. This is her go-to option to make sure her skin is hydrated and protected!
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
"If you know, you know," Hailey said before slathering on the tried and true Weleda Skin Food. Since the Weleda creme is oh-so thick, opt for a dime-sized portion.
Chanel Healthy Glow Highlighting Fluid
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
Perfect for giving your pout a hydrated glow sans the usual stick from lip gloss!
KORA Organics Turmeric BHA Pore & Brightening Treatment Mask
Although Hailey didn't get a chance to show us her fave mask, she did mention indulging in one when she has the time. To stay in line with the bright and glowy look, try this one from KORA Organics.
Watch Hailey Bieber's Skincare Routine Here!
BRB while I go try this for myself...😗
Looking for more beauty recs? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Header image via Rhode