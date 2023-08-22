The e.l.f. Flawless Filter Dupe Is Almost A Third Of The OG Price
Leave it to the internet to voraciously hunt down beauty dupes of basically…anything. Fenty lip gloss dupe? Check. Kosas concealer dupe? Check. Supergoopsunscreendupe? You guessed it – check. Among the best viral (read: affordable) swaps, one brand stands victorious over the others: e.l.f.
The latest in the stream of “dupe this, dupe that” comes from the iconic beauty brand, with their Halo Glow Liquid Filter standing in as an affordable alternative to the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter. Scroll for deets on the dutiful dupe that’ll cost you a literal fraction of the original version.
e.l.f. has been my go-to for as long as I’ve been wearing makeup, always standing out because of the fact that their products are simply cheaper. I also love that their quality stands up to the higher-end products in my makeup bag, no matter when I use them. Among the many beauty lovers on the internet that searched for Flawless Filter dupes, Sarah Wolak expressed her preference for e.l.f’s version.
“The [e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter] is a dupe, but in my opinion, I think it’s better,” Wolak says in a TikTok video. “Don’t get me wrong, I think the Charlotte Tilbury one is beautiful, but I find that sometimes it can make my pores stand out or kind of give me texture that wasn’t there before, whereas the e.l.f. one does not do that.”
She tested the two products simultaneously, applying the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter on one side of her face, then the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter on the other. To her, the e.l.f. dupe was the winner – and TikTok users agreed.
“Elf looks more clean idk how else to explain it,” one commenter wrote. “I get texture from the Charlotte Tilbury one too!” another said. “Expensive isn’t always better!”
Comparing the e.l.f. Flawless Filter Dupe
The Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter promises a finish “that blurs, smooths, and illuminates for a real-life filter effect,” but users hoping for more coverage might look towards the e.l.f. dupe. The shade ranges from both brands are considerably inclusive, though the e.l.f. line features a higher number of deeper shades. Their version is also only $14 while Charlotte Tilbury’s is $49, helping shoppers that look for affordability get a seamless makeup look – without breaking the bank.
