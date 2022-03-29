Rare Beauty Is Releasing A Tinted Moisturizer. Here's How It Compares To Our Faves.
We love tinted moisturizers because they smooth, they hydrate, and they blur, all without caking up our pores or weighing us down. Rare Beauty is launching their Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer on March 30th, and it got us thinking about our favorite skin tints.
In addition to helping us put our best face forward, most of these picks offer sun protection and feature skincare ingredients that pull double- or even triple-duty. Keep scrolling for 12 ideas for the next time you need to update your minimal makeup routine.
Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 (Releasing 3/30)
This new pick from Rare Beauty — which comes in 24 shades — blurs, moisturizes, and protects your sun from harsh sun rays. The light coverage won't weigh you down on warmer days but the radiant, natural finish will give you that nice summer glow.
Coverage: Light
Finish: Natural
SPF: 20
Shades: 24
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream ($34)
This 3-in-1 moisturizer, skin tint, and SPF 30 is paraben-free and vegan. With 24-hour hydration and light yet buildable coverage, this oil-free pick evens tone and blurs as it gives you a dewy glow. Plus it's hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and non-comedogenic.
Coverage: Light to Medium
Finish: Dewy
SPF: 30
Shades: 20
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44)
Don't approach this product like you would a foundation, because it's not really a foundation. It's more like a ... well, a filter! Give your skin a subtle boost with a radiant finish that looks like you just tweaked it for the better.Coverage: Light
Coverage: Light
Finish: Radiant
SPF: None
Shades: 12
Fenty Beauty Ease Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($24, was $32)
We love that this smoothing skin tint from Rhianna's beauty brand features QuickBlur technology for a soft, blurred, and even finish. Pick any of the 25 shades, apply a few drops, and blend with your fingers or a brush. Every shade is cruelty-free and vegan.
Coverage: Light to Medium
Finish: Soft
SPF: None
Shades: 25
Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint ($26)
This ultra-lightweight product evens out your skin and fills in your pores for a smooth, dewy finish that still looks like your skin. Plus, it won't hide your freckles or look cakey. The vegan and dermatologist-tested formula features diamond powder to brighten and glycerin to moisturize.
Coverage: Sheer to Light
Finish: Natural
SPF: None
Shades: 12
Tarte Cosmetics shape tape™ cloud CC cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($39)
This dreamy, vegan product offers some build without compromising its cloud-like feel. Its 24-hour hydration and crease-proof formula blurs imperfections *and* gives a natural, matte finish. With snow mushroom to reduce inflammation, licorice to color correct, and avocado to brighten, it's like brunch for your face!
Coverage: Flexible
Finish: Natural + Matte
SPF: 15
Shades: 21
Buildable Blur™ CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35 ($38)
The Blur Effect Technology is great for redness, rosacea, and sun spots. It works like a filter for your face, blurring your pores and fine lines while it protects against the sun. This CC Cream also brightens, corrects, and conceals for a natural finish.
Coverage: Light to Full
Finish: Natural
SPF: 35
Shades: 18
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($45)
Get ready for a soft, glowy, and comfortable coverage with this pick from NARS. The oil- and paraben-free formula is sheer and buildable, so you can change up your coverage depending on your mood.
Coverage: Light
Finish: Radiant
SPF: 30
Shades: 16
Kosas Tinted Face Oil ($42)
This clean and light-coverage elixir has a velvet finish that really just looks like a healthier and more balanced version of your skin! Avocado oil moisturizes, meadowfoam oil plumps, and red raspberry oil repairs.
Coverage: Sheer to Light
Finish: Natural
SPF: None
Shades: 16
Tower29 SPF30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation ($30)
This two-in-one sunscreen foundation (which will give you a natural finish) protects your skin but also builds. Its natural finish is safe for sensitive and problem skin, plus the prickly pear extract repairs and protects while the white sage extract reduces irritation.
Coverage: Light to Medium
Finish: Natural
SPF: 30
Shades: 14
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Light Revealer Natural Skin Illuminator ($48)
This gorgeous illuminator is both hydrating and perfecting, giving you that barely there makeup vibe that's perfect for warm weather and WFH days. Skincare ingredients like algae combine with luminescent pearls to create a product that's equal parts beautiful and good for your skin.Coverage: Light to Medium
Coverage: Light
Finish: Radiant
SPF: 25
Shades: 14
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 ($40)
This tinted serum/makeup/sunscreen mix benefits your skin while giving a dewy, light-coverage finish. Free from silicone and chemical screens, it creates a natural barrier to protect, plump, and boost antioxidant effectiveness by 200%. Sounds good to us!
Coverage: Light
Finish: Dewy
SPF: 40
Shades: 30
