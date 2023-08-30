This Pigmented Rare Beauty Blush Dupe From Makeup Revolution Is A Steal
TikTok's beauty community is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to more affordable dupes. In what seems like an endless treasure trove of finds, the popular beauty dupethat's circulated the social platform lately is the Makeup Revolution Blush Bomb Cream Blush. It's an alternative for those who love the pigment of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blushbut not the price. In this economy, we understand.
Even if it's merely the fact your tried-and-true Soft Pinch Liquid Blush shade keeps selling out, we've got all the details about the Rare Beauty blush dupe you need.
Where did this Rare Beauty blush dupe come from?
Living close to Ulta means I get to try different drugstore beauty brands who often have amazing products. This is precisely how I came across the Makeup Revolution. This brand has everything you can think of — including top notch blushes — for a fraction of the price of prestige beauty products.
For someone who used to be terrified of blush, I was inspired to buy one of the Makeup Revolution's cream blushes after watching Victoria Korus compare a swatch of "Glam Orange" to Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in "Joy" on TikTok. Of both formulas Korus said, "They're literally the same," but Makeup Revolution's blush is allegedly "easier to blend." Although a user commented, "but Selena," they were also appreciative that Korus took time to show an affordable blush option. While we love Selena, there's another word that starts with "s" we love: saving.
Is Makeup Revolution's blush really a Rare Beauty blush dupe?
From left to right: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Blush in "Joy" and Make Revolution Blush Bomb in "Glam Orange."
Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is promoted as being "weightless" and "long-lasting" in addition to being offered in two finishes — matte and dewy. While Makeup Revolution's Blush Bomb Cream Blush assures customers of it's own lightweight formula, it's also creamy and infused with Vitamin E.
However, the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is available in 13 shades compared to the four shades offered by the Blush Bomb Cream Blush. Nevertheless, both options are cruelty-free and that's always a win-win for us! To top if off, Rare Beauty's blush is $23 compared to the $9 Makeup Revolution blush — talk about a steal!
Shop Both Blushes Below!
Image via ULTA
Makeup Revolution Blush Bomb Cream Blush
Image via Sephora
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Have you tried Makeup Revolution's Blush Bomb Cream Blush or Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush? Let us know in the comments
Header image via Makeup Revolution
