See the First Chaotic Footage of the 'Malcolm in the Middle' Family 20 Years Later

Hulu
Bre Avery
By Bre Avery Jan 25, 2026
Malcolm in the Middle is officially being rebooted, and I cannot wait to reunite with the iconic and chaotic Cleaver family — especially after watching the new trailer! I used to watch this show (which ran from 2000 to 2006) religiously as a child, and since reboots have been all over this decade, it's finally Malcom's time to shine. I can't wait to see what this family has been up to, what's changed, and of course, what's stayed the same. See, this is the kind of nostalgia-bait I’ve been impatiently waiting for!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Malcolm in the Middle revival series, including a first look trailer at the upcoming reboot.

What Is the plot of the Malcolm In The Middle reboot?

After 19 years, Malcolm is living a much more optimistic life than he was as a kid. How did he achieve such happiness and success, you ask? Well, according to Malcom, all he had to do was avoid his family at all costs.

So what happens when he reunites with the fam over the holidays, causing all hell to break loose? Utter chaos, that’s what! As the title, Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, suggests, his family reunion brings him right back to his childhood misadventures.

Where can I watch the Malcolm in the Middle revival?

Hulu

Fans can stream the MITM 4-part revival on Hulu and Disney+ starting April 10, 2026.

Will the Malcolm in the Middle revival feature the original cast?

Hulu

Mostly. While core actors like Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield are returning to the series, Erik Per Sullivan is not. The Dewey actor left Hollywood after the series concluded and has no desire to return to acting. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will take on the role of Dewey, and luckily, he shares a surprisingly similar appearance to a young Sullivan.

What Are Fans Saying About The Return of the Beloved Sitcom?

Hulu

Fans are thrilled that the iconic TV show that shaped our childhoods will return for this limited 4-parter special and are welcoming it with open arms. They took to the YouTube comments section of the reboot trailer to express their excitement for the Hulu/Disney+ special.

“This show raised a generation (Millennials), it taught me things I never learnt anywhere else,” one commenter wrote.

“We only get a tiny snippet of dialogue from a few characters in this trailer, but they all feel very consistent with who they were in the original, that has me feeling pretty good about this reboot already,” wrote another.

“I’m 34 years old, and this was me and my brothers' childhood right here,” chimed in a commenter. “He sent me this, and it just makes me so happy and brings the greatest memories. Even my kids watch Malcolm in the Middle. Can’t wait to watch the old crew back.”

I don’t know about you guys, but I personally cannot wait to see what’s become of these Malcolm in the Middle characters all these years later. I know I’ll be cancelling all my plans the day it premieres on April 10th. Let us know what you think about the new show in the comments!

