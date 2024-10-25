Keri Russell "Would Totally" Do 'Felicity' Reboot — On One Condition
Reboots and rewatches are all the rage right now, and for good reason. They're nostaltic, they're cozy, and they really make me wish I was a teenager in the 00s. In addition to Scott Patterson saying he's "always hopeful" for Gilmore Girls to come back, Keri Russell just revealed how much she'd love to revisit Felicity, too!
- Keri Russell reveals she'd "totally do" a Felicity reboot — on one condition.
- Scott Foley also says "it would be really nice" to get the cast back together.
- Felicity ran from 1998-2002 on The WB and is now available to stream on Hulu.
Are they rebooting Felicity?
While promoting The Diplomat season 2, Keri Russell said she'd love to bring the series back if the story made sense. “I would totally do that if it was the right stuff,” she told E! News. “Mandy had a good pitch for it, actually. A really good pitch for, like… life wasn’t going great and, you know, didn’t work out. And she was supposed to be all these things. And then she bumps into someone…Never say never!"
In case you haven't seen the show (which ran from 1998-2002 and is available to stream on Hulu, FYI), Felicity follows Keri Russell's titular character, who's in for a rude awakening when she follows her high school crush to college in New York City. But once she's there, she realizes just how big the Big Apple really is.
The series also starred Scott Speedman as Ben Covington, Scott Foley as Noel Crane, Amy Jo Johnson as Julie Emrick, and Tangi Miller as Elena Tyler. Keri actually said they "all still talk all the time!”
“They’re like my total pals,” she says.
What else has the cast said about bringing Felicity back?
Getty Images
Scott Foley told ET that he'd consider coming back for another installment of Felicity, even though he's been against a reboot in the past. "I had always said I wouldn't — you know, there's no reason to do anything," he said. "But just to be with them again, I think would be really nice... When we did the 20th reunion down in Texas at the [ATX Television Festival], we were onstage in a panel answering questions, and I missed being with them."
"I don't know if it could ever really happen, you know, Felicity was such a specific show at a specific time that took took place in a specific moment in people's lives," he continues. "And it's really hard to recapture — especially with the amount of gray going on right now."
In March, Greg Gunberg (who played Sean Blumberg) hinted that there'd be some "GIGANTIC Felicity News Coming VERY Soon."
So are we getting a Felicity reboot? It looks like, in Keri Russell's words, never say never!
