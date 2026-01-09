Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

The crime drama could be returning sooner rather than later.

Kate Winslet’s Latest ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Update Is The Best News For HBO Fans

mare of easttown season 2 kate winslet hbo max
HBO Max
Jan 09, 2026
Mare of Easttown could be coming back for season 2 sooner rather than later — and the crime drama star Kate Winslet just revealed when she could step in front of the camera again. The first season of Brad Ingelsby's HBO Max show premiered in 2021 and audiences were pretty much immediately obsessed. And while we had other shows like Task and Dept. Q to keep us occupied in the meantime, the return of Mare of Easttown is going to be unforgettable.

Keep reading for what Kate Winslet's new update about Mare of Easttown season 2.

Will there be Mare of Easttown season 2?

Mare of Easttown

Sarah Shatz/HBO

Yep, you read that right: it looks like Mare of Easttown is returning for season 2! The series was originally only ordered for a single season. But, despite the fact it was intended to be a limited series ("It was done and dusted, finished," Kate Winslet says), new episodes are on the way.

The Titanic and Avatar actress told Deadline that conversations about a second season came up a few months ago. “They were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible. And so I think we probably will do it, and that’s the first time I’ve felt that,” she says. Although, she also clarifies it “wouldn’t actually be this year, I reckon it would end up being 2027 to film it. There’s a strong likelihood it would film sometime in 2027.”

Where did they film Mare of Easttown Season 2?

Mare of Easttown Season 2

HBO Max

Mare of Easttown filmed around Delaware County, Pennsylvania, so it's safe to assume season 2 would choose the same filming locations.

Who's in the Mare of Easttown cast?

evan peters on the phone

HBO Max

Stay tuned for the official Mare of Easttown season 2 cast! But the first season starred some incredible names, including:

  • Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan
  • Cailee Spaeny as Erin McMenamin
  • Evan Peters as Colin Zabel
  • Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross
  • Jean Smart as Helen Fahey
  • Angourie Rice as Siobhán Sheehan
  • David Denman as Frank Sheehan
  • Neal Huff as Dan Hastings
  • Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan
  • John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter
  • Joe Tippett as John Ross
  • Sosie Bacon as Carrie Layden
  • James McArdle as Mark Burton

Is Mare of Easttown based on a true story?

mare of easttown true story

HBO Max

No, Mare of Easttown isn't inspired by a true story — but it features real locations and even uses locals as extras!

Is Task a sequel to Mare of Easttown?

task hbo max

HBO Max

Task isn't a direct sequel to Mare of Easttown, but it's definitely perfect for any crime drama fans who are missing Kate's Mare Sheehan. And considering it's from the same creator and set in the same town, it definitely has similar vibes.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Mare of Easttown season 2.

