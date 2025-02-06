OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Suddenly I need to sip on something green.

Run! The Limited-Time Shamrock Shake Is Finally Back At McDonald’s

McDonald's Shamrock Shake 2025
McDonald's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 06, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Cue up a standing ovation, TBH, because the famed McDonald's Shamrock Shake is officially back on menus (finally)! Served annually since 1970, this is one of the tastiest fast food sweet treats we look forward to year after year. The Shamrock Shake will only be around for a limited time, so get to your nearest drive-thru ASAP!

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the Shamrock Shake for 2025!

McDonald's Shamrock Shake

McDonald's

The Shamrock Shake has been around for over half a century, and at this point it’s hard to deny how yummy it is. Packed with creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream that’s blended with a minty (and very green) syrup, the brightly-colored frozen delight is traditionally topped with whipped cream to incite lots of excitement for St. Patrick’s Day season.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake

McDonald's

McDonald’s just debuted the Shamrock Shake for 2025 on February 4, noting once again that it’s a limited-time item.

They included the announcement in an adorable social media videothat tells the story of Grimace (remember the famed Grimace Meal?) finding his long-lost uncle, O’Grimacey – the purveyor of the Shamrock Shake.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake

McDonald's

Though there’s no official word on just how long the Shamrock Shake will stay on McDonald’s menus, we can infer that it’ll stick around until at least March 17 (AKA St. Patrick’s Day).

Typically, limited-time menu items like this will be served while supplies last – in this case, the “supplies” in question refer to the super minty Shamrock syrup that completes the treat.

McDonald's Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald's

McDonald’s will also be serving up their Oreo Shamrock McFlurry in 2025, which starts with the expected mix of vanilla soft serve and Shamrock syrup, then bulks up each bite with Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

food newsfast foodmcdonald'sdessertfood
