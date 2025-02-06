Run! The Limited-Time Shamrock Shake Is Finally Back At McDonald’s

Cue up a standing ovation, TBH, because the famed McDonald's Shamrock Shake is officially back on menus (finally)! Served annually since 1970, this is one of the tastiest fast food sweet treats we look forward to year after year. The Shamrock Shake will only be around for a limited time, so get to your nearest drive-thru ASAP!

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the Shamrock Shake for 2025!

McDonald's The Shamrock Shake has been around for over half a century, and at this point it’s hard to deny how yummy it is. Packed with creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream that’s blended with a minty (and very green) syrup, the brightly-colored frozen delight is traditionally topped with whipped cream to incite lots of excitement for St. Patrick’s Day season.

McDonald's McDonald’s just debuted the Shamrock Shake for 2025 on February 4, noting once again that it’s a limited-time item.

McDonald's Though there’s no official word on just how long the Shamrock Shake will stay on McDonald’s menus, we can infer that it’ll stick around until at least March 17 (AKA St. Patrick’s Day). Typically, limited-time menu items like this will be served while supplies last – in this case, the “supplies” in question refer to the super minty Shamrock syrup that completes the treat.

McDonald's McDonald’s will also be serving up their Oreo Shamrock McFlurry in 2025, which starts with the expected mix of vanilla soft serve and Shamrock syrup, then bulks up each bite with Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

