Hallelujah! McDonald’s Snack Wraps Will Return In 2025
Now this is a cause for celebration: after 8 long, agonizing years, the McDonald’s Snack Wrap is officially coming back!
João Vitor / PEXELS
In an interview with Good Morning America, President of McDonald's USA Joe Erlinger revealed the chain’s plans to bring back the fan-favorite menu item, and honestly, I couldn’t be happier about the news. I practically grew up on McDonald’s Snack Wraps.
“The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,” he said in the interview. “It has a cult following. I get so many emails in my inbox about this product – it will be back in 2025.”
McDonald's
Though its construction is quite simple – just chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese sandwiched within a tortilla with the sauce choice of ranch or honey mustard – the Snack Wrap has always held a special place in many McDonald’s fans’ hearts, myself included.
Popular foodie account @snackolator recirculated the news in an Instagram post not long after Erlinger’s GMA interview, with many of their followers rejoicing in the Snack Wraps’ highly-anticipated return.
“We’re so back,” one person commented.
“About time I need four right now,” another said.
“YESSSSS GAWD,” one more person chimed in. Honestly, same.
Samuel Figueroa / PEXELS
Though Erlinger excitedly revealed the Snack Wrap’s return, he didn’t say exactly when they’ll be back in 2025, citing “competitive reasons.”
Erlinger also addressed McDonald’s recent struggles with food safety in his interview with GMA. In late September and October, an E.coli outbreak ran its course via onions on the chain’s Quarter Pounders, with most illnesses reported in Colorado and Nebraska.
The outbreak has since been contained and officially closed by the CDC as of December 3.
“We let people down,” he said. “I want to apologize to all of our customers out there who were harmed by this incident.”
