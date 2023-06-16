My Devastatingly Honest Review Of The McDonald’s Grimace Meal
An iconic trio of menu items form the heart of the McDonald’s Grimace Birthday Meal – your choice of Big Mac or Chicken Nuggets, fries, and the abnormally purple Grimace’s Birthday Shake. As an I-don’t-really-eat-burgers gal, I nervously opted for the Big Mac over the nuggs – I just felt like that’s exactly what Grimace would want, and how could I let him down on his birthday?!
That being said, the Big Mac was nothing short of delicious. Its mass amount of meat seemed to be balanced out by a towering stack of lettuce, pickles, and cheese (seriously, this burger was thick, but it’s not like I need to explain the Big Mac to you) that all contributed to an alluring bite. Sometimes, you just need to get a sauce-smothered sammie in your belly – a sentiment I believe Grimace would also live by.
When you go to McDonald’s, it’s only natural that you shovel fingerfuls of fries into your mouth between each Big Mac bite. In my case, the drive-thru derived fries were delivered *extra* hot, infusing the obnoxiously salty snack with some Grimace-backed magic – no real need for ketchup.
As for the slated star of the show (and most-anticipated on my end), the Grimace’s Birthday Shake I received unfortunately didn’t have a lot going for it, though I think my disappointment really lied within my own expectations of what the celebratory purple drink would be. Not knowing that the milkshake would hold a very berry flavor (since when were berry shakes a thing?), I approached the Grimace Meal thinking it would *actually* be more birthday cake-y – for his birthday, of course! I hate to break it to you Mr. Grimace, AKA “the embodiment of a milkshake,” but I was not at all about the sip.
Grimace is somewhere out there floating aimlessly around the same universe as Ronald McDonald – and though the Grimace lore behind who he really is runs deep, I get the idea that this massive purple creature is simply set on his undying passion for indulgent fast food meals. All together, the McDonald’s Grimace Birthday Meal was a delightfully thoughtful culinary experience – not only for *my* cravings, but one to honor Grimace in the tastiest way we know how. I give this one an 8/10!
