Skip The Dreaded Drive-Thru Line With These 26 Fast Food Copycat Recipes
It’s 2023, and though the drive-thru is an adequate solution for resolving morning munchies or midnight hunger pangs, there are better ways to go about getting your hands on a little snack. Most of what we spend money on elsewhere can be perfected right at home, oftentimes with a lot less effort than you’d think. These fast food copycat recipes prove it – your Taco Bell Crunchwrap or Chick-fil-A nuggs await you, using only a handful of ingredients. Scroll for the best drive-thru dupes around – order up!
McDonald's Copycat Recipes
Vegan McDonald's Double Cheeseburger
Image via The Edgy Veg
Vegan pals – since we're still waiting to grub on a plant-based burger in the states, you can prep these friendly Big Macs using all vegan ingredients to get a taste of the fast food goodness. (via The Edgy Veg)
Healthier McDonald's McGriddle
Image via Rachel Mansfield
Our mouths water for a McGriddle. Fluffy pancakes envelop a thick stack of cheese, eggs, and bacon for a savory-sweet A.M. snack. In this version, things are made a tad healthier – mostly because it's not coming from a drive-thru. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Vegan McDonald's McChicken
Image via The Edgy Veg
You can make *more* vegan treats than just a Big Mac. In this copycat pick, you craft your own 'chicken' patties using yeast, seasonings, and veggie broth so every bite is bursting with that McDonald's-like flavor. (via The Edgy Veg)
Meal Prep McDonald's Egg McMuffin
Image via The Girl On Bloor
You'll be forsaken to ever visit another McDonald's again. You can thank these copycat Egg McMuffins that can be effortlessly built ahead of time as meal prep – score! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Vegan McDonald's Chicken Nuggets
Image via The Edgy Veg
The best part about nuggs is the crunchy, crispy coating that surrounds a plush inside. These plant-based pieces emulate that with ease! (via The Edgy Veg)
Vegan McDonald's Chicken Big Mac
Image via The Edgy Veg
Vegan chicken strikes again, this time folded into soft bread buns and stacks of plant-based cheese, secret sauce, and fresh lettuce. (via The Edgy Veg)
Starbucks Food Copycat Recipes
Starbucks Egg Bites
Image via The Girl On Bloor
Starbucks' sous vide egg bites have us in a chokehold, not going to lie. But after learning they can be recreated in a matter of minutes at home has us thinking other ways. To make them, combine eggs with your choice of veggies and meat, and bake in a shallow tray of water! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Starbucks Pumpkin Bread
Image via Feel Good Foodie
These treats also have us in a chokehold – it's safe to say Starbies just has that effect. Your $5 order of pumpkin bread is transformed into an entirely more budget-friendly option while still retaining a satisfying taste on the flavor front. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Starbucks Spinach Feta Wrap
Image via Rachel Mansfield
SFW, FTW. The Spinach Feta Wrap combines the good greens, tomato pieces, egg whites, and feta for morningtime fuel. Luckily, you don't have to make a stop on your way to work for the iconic wrap anymore. This copycat recipe does the job! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Chipotle Copycat Recipes
Chipotle Sofritas
Image via The Girl On Bloor
Having your own BYO Chipotle bowl night could be a super fun dinner party idea – you bring the Sofritas, and your friends supply the veg. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Chipotle Hot Salsa
Image via Culinary Hill
Don't forget to spice things up – it's what makes Chipotle, well, Chipotle! Whether you're more of a mild gal, or a hot-hot-hot lover, you can really control how much *punch* goes into this copycat recipe. (via Culinary Hill)
Chipotle Guacamole
Image via Culinary Hill
With this copycat, guac will never cost extra. (via Culinary Hill)
Chipotle Cilantro Lime Rice
Image via Culinary Hill
The *iconic* cilantro-lime rice from the chain gets the at-home treatment in just 5 easy steps. (via Culinary Hill)
Panera Copycat Recipes
Panera Chicken Noodle Soup
Image via Cilantro Parsley
For cooler nights, this Panera Bread copycat recipe supplies the most optimal levels of warmth and flavor. Chunky noodles, tender chicken, and soup veggies have never made a better dinner. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Panera Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Image via Cozy Cravings
This one is to. die. for. Get ready to dig your spoon into this thick, creamy, cheesy mixture – made all without having to leave the house! (via Cozy Cravings)
Panera Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt
Image via The Girl On Bloor
The smokes gouda and roasted bell peppers are crucial to the Chicken Avocado Melt's build. A fancy sandwich is guaranteed to hit the spot, and it's added bonus that this one emulates Panera. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Taco Bell Copycat Recipes
Healthier Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme
Image via Half Baked Harvest
This delectable build is *exactly* like the Taco Bell version, except the fresh ingredients make it a better, healthier bite. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch Tacos
Image via Half Baked Harvest
A crunch is exactly what you need from a taco. This recipe layers crunchy and soft tortillas and crisps them up to perfection! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Wendy's Copycat Recipes
Wendy's Chili
Image via The Girl On Bloor
You're going to want some salty fries to pair with this bold chili. This fast food copycat recipe recreates the textures of Wendy's chili to a T. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Wendy's Taco Salad
Image via The Girl On Bloor
Take things a step further and add your Wendy's copycat chili to a bed of salad that's fitted with cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and crunchy corn chips. (via The Girl On Bloor)
P.F. Chang's Copycat Recipes
P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Image via The Girl On Bloor
Lettuce wraps are all we know from P.F. Chang's – because that's really all you need. They're fresh and pack super crunchy bites! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Shake Shack Copycat Recipes
Shake Shack Burger
Image via The Girl On Bloor
Prep a copycat Shake Shack burger alongside some crinkle-cut fries for the best Friday night dinner ever. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Domino's Copycat Recipes
Vegan Domino's Cinna Stix
Image via No Eggs Or Ham
Now for something sweet. This copycat recipe takes Cinna Stix for a deliciously ooey-gooey vegan spin! (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Olive Garden Copycat Recipes
Vegan Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana
Image via Veggie Society
For soup season, this Zuppa just hits differently. Each spoonful plays around creaminess and spice! (via Veggie Society)
Panda Express Copycat Recipes
Panda Express Beijing Beef
Image via A Spicy Perspective
When the Panda cravings creep in, this Beijing Beef copycat recipe steps in with the heat. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chick-fil-A Copycat Recipes
Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets and Sauce
Image via A Spicy Perspective
The chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A are incomparable to many others, especially when they're dunked in special sauce. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Sign up for our newsletter for more fun recipes to try this summer!
Header image via The Edgy Veg