21 CRAZY St. Patrick’s Day Treat Recipes That Will Be Your Lucky Charm
St. Patrick's Day in America is known mostly as an excuse to have a day of marathon green beer drinking (we'll take green cocktails, please). But, if staying in is more your jam, you'll need some epic DIY party favors and a slew of adorable St. Patrick's Day-themed treats. You'll find everything from rainbow cupcakes and Lucky Charms pancakes, to Leprechauns made out of Nutter Butters and boozy green fudge. Throw on your best “Kiss Me, I'm Irish" apron, and have some fun with these 22 wacky St. Patrick's Day-inspired recipes.
St. Patrick’s Day Rainbow Donuts
This adorable DIY requires no cooking and is a blast to make with friends. At the end of this rainbow you may not find gold, but you will find a fluffy cloud of coconut just waiting to be devoured. (via Brit + Co)
St. Patrick’s Day Dessert Pizza
Deep dish pizza should always have a sugar cookie crust and a Bailey's Irish Cream chocolate filling. Top with green sprinkles, green tinted white chocolate and chopped chocolate mint candies for that extra festive feel. (via Grandbaby Cakes)
Drunken Grasshopper Fudge
This is definitely an adults-only fudge. Made with both Crème de Menthe and Crème de Cocoa, this fudge has a boozy flavor that bites back. Throw on a handful of shamrock sprinkles to really drive the theme home. (via Culinary Concoctions by Peabody)
St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Cookies
These little guys would be so cute to make for your kiddo's school St. Patrick's Day party. Plus, they double as a fun activity to do with them at home. They're almost too cute to eat… almost. (via Home Made Interest)
Leprechaun Hat S’mores
Obviously a large marshmallow on top of a cookie makes the perfect top hat. Once it's covered in chocolate and adorned with green decor, you have the perfect edible s'mores hat that any leprechaun would be happy to wear. (via The Cake Blog)
Green Pancakes
Don't be afraid, these pancakes have no spinach in sight. In fact, there may even be some Lucky Charms hidden inside. Top with some whipped cream and extra marshmallows to really take it over the top. (via I Heart Naps)
St. Patrick’s Day Rice Krispie Treats With Lucky Charms Marshmallows
You may have to go digging for marshmallows in a box of Lucky Charms to make these, but it's totally worth it. The pretty pastels in the marshmallows also looks perfect with the light green of the Rice Krispies. (via Classy Clutter)
Mint Chocolate Chip Pie For St. Patrick’s Day
You don't have to have a lot of time and ingredients to make a great St. Patrick's Day dessert. All you need for this freezer pie is a pre-made Oreo pie crust and mint chocolate chip ice cream. Whipped cream and chocolate shavings optional – as if! (via Barbara Bakes)
St. Patrick’s Day Mint Chocolate Cake
Before you cut into this cake, you would have no idea that what lies inside is an intricate mint chocolate design that tastes just as good as it looks. This concoction is definitely going to impress whoever you serve it to. (via Created By Diane)
No-Bake Mint-Free St. Patrick’s Day Dessert
St. Patrick's Day desserts are almost always full of mint. Well, you know what? Not everyone likes mint. This dessert is still chocolatey and green with no mint in sight. (via Nifty Mom)
Crème De Menthe Cake Pops
If you have a package of Oreos lying around, you're already halfway to making these flavorful cake pops. They're so addicting, you may want to give them away as St. Patrick's Day gifts just to avoid eating every single one. (via Foods Of Our Lives)
Shamrock Sour Cocktail
Swapping standard whiskey for Irish Whiskey gives this cocktail a St. Patrick's Day twist. Add a few drops of food coloring to make the green really stand out. (via Pizzazzerie)
Pot of Gold Cupcakes
The rainbow Swiss buttercream that tops these decadent chocolate cupcakes is way easier to make than it looks. Make sure to get some gold foiled chocolate coins to put on top for an extra fun touch. (via Baking A Moment)
Double Rainbow Cake
Labor intensive? Maybe. Totally worth it? Absolutely. Grab a partner or your kiddos, and settle in for a fun afternoon of food coloring and multi-colored M&M decorating. (via Brit + Co)
Green Velvet Cheesecake Cake
What's better than cheesecake? Cheesecake that's sitting in the middle of two layers of green velvet cake, of course. It's like having a giant layer of creamy frosting in the middle… but it's cheesecake! (via Recipe Girl)
St. Patrick’s Day Cheesecake
This creamy cheesecake with festive green tiger stripes is a perfect ending to your meal of corned beef and cabbage, colcannon and (a few) Guinness pints. Just make sure you save room, because you're going to want a giant slice. (via Devour The Blog)
Shamrock Macarons
Macarons can be a scary thing to make. If you're not confident enough to make them from scratch, buy a dozen plain vanilla macarons and just enjoy decorating them. They still look homemade, but with no kitchen disaster. (via Creative Juice)
St. Patrick’s Day Caramel Corn
Caramel corn is a treat that both adults AND kids love. Just by adding a bit of food coloring to your caramel, you'll create a crunchy masterpiece that everyone will gobble up in seconds. (via Simply Happenstance)
St. Patrick’s Day Puppy Chow
Puppy chow is the perfect on-the-go munchie for the whole family. Green candy melts give this snack its hue, while spearmint essential oil gives it its minty flavor. (via Gal On A Mission)
White Chocolate Lucky Charms Cookies
Not only do these cookies have finely ground Lucky Charms in the cookie batter itself, chopped cereal and marshmallows are also folded in for extra texture and flavor. We'll take 2 dozen, please. (via The Recipe Rebel)
Mini Whoopie Pies
These tiny whoopie pies are just small enough that you can enjoy them in one delicious bite. It doesn't get much easier than using refrigerated sugar cookie dough to make them, either. Score! (via Pillsbury)
Follow us on Pinterest for more recipes!
This post has been updated.
- Make a St. Patrick's Day Mashup With This Corned Beef Brisket ... ›
- 17 Unique Corned Beef Recipes for St. Patrick's Day - Brit + Co ›
- A New Relationship Theory: St. Patrick's Day Syndrome - Brit + Co ›
- How to serve kids magical green milk on st. patrick's day - B+C Guides ›
- How to make a beautiful st. patrick's day cake - B+C Guides ›
- 18 St. Patrick's Day Bridal Shower Ideas - Brit + Co ›
- Spice Up St. Patrick's Day With Jalapeño-Infused Tequila - Brit + Co ›
- 22 Irish Bread Recipes to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Green Cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day - Brit + Co ›
- 11 St. Patrick’s Day Recipes For Lots of Luck - Brit + Co ›
- St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Brisket Recipe - Brit + Co ›
Meet The Founder Bridging Fashion and Wellness for Plus-Size Women
Being an entrepreneur means you have to think outside the box to realize what differentiates you from your competitors. As part of our Office Depot collaboration, Selfmade graduate Camille Newman is sharing her story of reimagining the plus-size market by bridging fashion, community and wellness with Pop Up Plus.