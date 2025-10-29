Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

They're the cutest!

The Best Mckenna Grace & Mason Thames Moments From 'Regretting You'

mckenna grace mason thames regretting you
Brit + Co/YouTube
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 29, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:
Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames are, without a doubt, my favorite part of Regretting You. Not only did these two steal every scene they were in, but they were also my favorite part of the press junket! We got to talk to this couple (twice!) and I can't stop thinking about how funny they were. So, in honor of these two cuties, here are their best moments together!

Keep reading for the best Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames moments from our Regretting You interviews.

When they revealed their current obsessions.

We've all got a hyperfixation — and celebrities are no different!

When Mason Thames shocked Mckenna Grace with his book opinions.

This is my favorite moment from both interviews — I'm sure Mckenna is still reeling!

When Mckenna Grace tickled Mason Thames mid-interview.

This moment made me giggle then, and it still makes me giggle now.

When we learned Mckenna Grace pays for Mason Thames' Spotify.

I also couldn't help but giggle when Mckenna Grace threw Mason Thames under the bus for the fact she pays for their Spotify subscription (and the fact they're on a Duo Plan).

When Mckenna Grace spilled on 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

I sobbed my eyes out in the final chapters of Sunrise on the Reaping — and Mckenna's update that the movie is, in fact, "very sad" has me worried, TBH.

And when she proved her nerdy knowledge.

I love seeing Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames geek out together — and to encourage each other with their nerdiness!

When they discussed the best candy.

Regretting You features both lollipops and Jolly Ranchers in its plot — but it sounds like Mckenna is more of a fan of MnM's. (Same, TBH). I love a woman who knows what she likes!

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter so you can stay up-to-date with all the latest movie news.

pop cultureentertainmentcolleen hoovercelebrity

The Latest

Best Travel Jackets
Style Trends & Inspo

The 8 Best Jackets To Pack When You Travel In 2025

Dancing With The Stars Elimination week 7
TV

This Week's 'Dancing With The Stars' Elimination Has Fans In A Tizzy

how to tell if your best friend is toxic
Relationships & Family

12 Questions To Ask If You Think Your Best Friend Is Toxic

only murders in the building season 6
TV

Arconiacs Rejoice! 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 6 Is Coming — & It's Leaving NYC.

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit