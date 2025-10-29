They're the cutest!
The Best Mckenna Grace & Mason Thames Moments From 'Regretting You'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Keep reading for the best Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames moments from our Regretting You interviews.
When they revealed their current obsessions.
We've all got a hyperfixation — and celebrities are no different!
When Mason Thames shocked Mckenna Grace with his book opinions.
This is my favorite moment from both interviews — I'm sure Mckenna is still reeling!
When Mckenna Grace tickled Mason Thames mid-interview.
This moment made me giggle then, and it still makes me giggle now.
When we learned Mckenna Grace pays for Mason Thames' Spotify.
I also couldn't help but giggle when Mckenna Grace threw Mason Thames under the bus for the fact she pays for their Spotify subscription (and the fact they're on a Duo Plan).
When Mckenna Grace spilled on 'Sunrise on the Reaping'
I sobbed my eyes out in the final chapters of Sunrise on the Reaping — and Mckenna's update that the movie is, in fact, "very sad" has me worried, TBH.
And when she proved her nerdy knowledge.
I love seeing Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames geek out together — and to encourage each other with their nerdiness!
When they discussed the best candy.
Regretting You features both lollipops and Jolly Ranchers in its plot — but it sounds like Mckenna is more of a fan of MnM's. (Same, TBH). I love a woman who knows what she likes!
Subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter so you can stay up-to-date with all the latest movie news.