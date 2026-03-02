On the heels of Regretting You and Scream 7, actress Mckenna Grace is starring in a brand new body horror satire alongside Shirley Chen called Slanted that is sure to become one of the most memorable movies of 2026. The premise, about a girl who undergoes a racial swapping surgery to make her "perfect" for prom queen, feels like a Gen Z response to The Substance, and it'll stick with you just as long. Well we have the first trailer for the movie, and everything you need to know before it hit theaters this spring.

Here's the latest update on Shirley Chen & Mckenna Grace's new movie Slanted, coming to theaters March 13, 2026.

Watch the brand new trailer for 'Slanted' The new Slanted trailer gives us so many details about the movie: Joan wants to be prom queen more than anything. But when her campaign doesn't get her anywhere, she takes matters into her own hands...and undergoes Ethnos, a new racial-swapping surgery, which she's promised will help her reach her "full potential." (As you can imagine, her parents are not happy). Despite the fact the Ethnos lab is covered in beautiful, lush greenery, it's totally hidden away which gives it a sinister, unsettled edge.

'Slanted' is the new Gen Z satire & body horror you'll be obsessed with. Bleecker Street Slanted follows Joan Huang, who dreams of being a popular prom queen that everyone at school will love. But she can't get past the fact that all her school's past prom queens look exactly the same: white, blonde, "perfect." So she takes matters into her own hands and undergoes Ethnos, a new plastic surgery that makes people of color appear white. She finally looks the way she's always wanted...but at what cost?

Where can I watch Slanted? Bleecker Street Slanted is coming to theaters on March 13, 2026 thanks to Bleecker Street. Based on other movies from Bleecker Street, it looks like Slanted could end up streaming on Tubi, but we'll keep you updated on where it lands.

Who's starring with Mckenna Grace in Slanted? Bleecker Street The Slanted cast includes some of your favorite Gen Z names right now: Shirley Chen

Mckenna Grace

Vivian Wu

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Amelie Zilber

Fang Du

Elaine Hendrix

R. Keith Harris

Is Slanted getting good reviews? Bleecker Street Slanted has an 86 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie (from Chinese-Australian writer-director Amy Wang) also won the Narrative Grand Jury Prize at SXSW 2025. This is definitely a movie you can't miss! I can already tell this movie will become a huge voice in the conversation about beauty standards and expectations, especially when it comes to young women. And Letterboxd reviewers agree. "This film gave me a new sense of appreciation for the body I was given, as well as the sacrifices made by immigrant parents, from the subtlest to an intense extent," one reviewer said. "This left me feeling homesick, or feeling homesick for the character; evoking the same feeling I had when I watched Sorry To Bother You, The Substance, or even Big. this is an important film for poc and woc that have had the exact question that this movie is determined to tackle, and that it will leave every audience member with a question or statement that they either think to themselves or say out loud in the car, or post on letterboxd." And even when criticizing the storytelling beats or the narrative depth, other reviewers admit, "The production design EATS though."

Subscribe to our email newsletter for more updates on new movies and TV shows, and let us know what you think about Slanted on Facebook.

This post has been updated.