10 Changes The 'Regretting You' Movie Made From The Book

Every Difference Between The 'Regretting You' Movie & The Book
Major spoilers for Regretting You ahead!!
I am a huge fan of book adaptations. I love seeing the way a screenwriter, director, and cast bring an idea to life, and the way sets, costumes, and lighting add a unique kind of texture and depth. So, any fans of Regretting You by Colleen Hoover will be thrilled to know the movie is finally out — and if you love the book then you might have spotted these changes to the new movie. Keep reading to see if we got 'em all.
Here are all the changes the Regretting You movie made from Colleen Hoover's book.
1. Less character backstories.
The movie doesn't have as much room as the book to flesh out the characters, meaning some of the stories in the book get cut out. We don't see as much about Chris, Jenny, Jonah, and Morgan's dynamic as a group, or Chris and Morgan's wedding.
Colleen Hoover's Regretting You book also features more depth for Efren and Lexie.
2. Jenny & Jonah.
Paramount Pictures
While the movie tells us Jonah and Jenny got back together because she got pregnant, in the book, Jenny specifically & purposefully hooks up with Jonah to cover up the fact she's pregnant with Chris' baby.
Morgan also begins to figure out that the baby might be Chris' before Jonah does in the book, but in the movie it's flipped.
3. Jenny & Chris.
Paramount Pictures
Jonah also figures out about the affair and tells Morgan a lot earlier than in the book. So instead of waiting for them to totally figure it out, we're seeing them come to terms with the revelation.
4. The 'Regretting You' movie is set in North Carolina.
Paramount Pictures
Rather than a small town in Texas, the movie is set in North Carolina. The University of North Carolina School of the Arts and NC State are both mentioned! Y'all know I'm an NC lover first and foremost so this made my heart very happy.
5. Morgan destroys the letters.
Paramount Pictures
In both the Regretting You movie and book, Morgan destroys letters that Jenny had written to Chris, but in the movie she throws them in the fire with Jonah after they sleep together.
6. Finding the cars.
Jessica Miglio/Paramount
While Morgan finds Chris' car after the accident with a tracking app in the film, Jonah's the one who finds the car in the book. Another change is that in the book, Morgan wants to leave without the car and ends up having a panic attack at home. In the movie, she hits the car over and over again while having a meltdown in the parking lot.
7. Clara & Miller (and Miller's girlfriend).
Paramount Pictures
Even though Miller's girlfriend is brought up in both the book and the movie, Book Clara seems to take the relationship more seriously, and is much more hesitant to be around Miller because of his girlfriend.
8. Morgan's going back to school.
Paramount Pictures
Another aspect of character depth we lost in the movie is that Morgan wants to back to school and she gets a job as a substitute teacher. She's also worried about making ends meet after Chris' death. In the movie, we just see Morgan dream about interior design, and she doesn't seem to worry about how much money they have.
9. Clara's reactions to the world around her.
Paramount Pictures
Clara goes through quite a lot for any teenager, and TBH, I think any reaction would be understandable. In the book, she totally lashes out at Jonah at school after she sees him kiss Morgan.
And in the movie, Clara and Lexie drown their sorrows at Chris and Jenny's graves, rather than in Clara's bedroom.
10. Miller's film.
Paramount Pictures
Miller's grand promposal comes to life in both the book and the movie, but in the book, it comes at the end of a short film Clara and Miller have been working on called Chromophobe.
