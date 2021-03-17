Melissa Bernstein Teaches Brit How To Find Joy
Melissa Bernstein is best known for co-founding Melissa & Doug, one of the most popular toy brands ever, currently valued at more than $1 billion. She is now onto her second entrepreneurship journey with the launch of LifeLines, a new company (and new book!) all about mindset and mental health. In today's episode, she's here to teach us about how to find the right co-founder (her husband Doug is her business partner), how to deal with copycat brands, and how to better navigate the intense emotions that come with such a demanding career.
She also describes her experience with existential depression and why you should never feel guilt for choosing both family and career. To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Content Director at Brit + Co
Allow us to set the scene for you: It's a Sunday night, maybe you're sipping some vino and working on your grocery list, and you're feeling totally uninspired about what to cook for the week ahead. Lucky for you, that's where we come in, because we teamed up with our friends at Perdue to deliver trending recipes that'll bring flavor, freshness, and fun to your dinner table. Scroll on for today's mouth-watering menu recommendation: a firecracker chicken meal you can whip up in under 30 minutes!
Firecracker Chicken with Rice
We're bringing the tanginess with the perfect balance of sweet and spicy for this recipe! Break out the air fryer to keep clean up a breeze, and grab pre-cut PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ CHICKEN for this dish for added convenience and ease.
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 1 pack of PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup buffalo hot sauce
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 scallions chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Rice for serving
Step One
Season PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST with salt and pepper, then coat it with cornstarch.
Step Two
Dip the chicken into egg mixture and place into the air fryer at 370˚ for 8 minutes. Flip halfway through.
Step Three
Mix buffalo hot sauce and brown sugar to make your firecracker sauce. Once the chicken is done cooking, toss in the firecracker sauce and serve over rice.
Step Four
Garnish with chopped scallion for a fresh addition and dig in!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.