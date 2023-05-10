24 Brunch Party Ideas To Keep The Fun Going All Morning Long
Brunch is a decadent ritual. Late mornings full of sticky syrup and bottomless mimosas (!) are all fun and games until you receive the dreaded bill from your local spot. It's not that the food's not good, it's just expensive. We're here to *happily* report that you can save some dough and take the brunch party inside by hosting your own at home! Here are the best recipes and brunch party ideas to enlist for your next brunch time shenanigans!
What do you serve at a brunch party?
Any dish you can break up into smaller servings or finger foods are good for serving at a brunch party. Think mini pancakes, sausage links, breakfast sandwiches, and more.
What activities do you do at brunch?
Playing games, serving food, drinking mimosas, and visiting with friends and family are all activities that you can do at brunch.
How do you throw a casual and fun brunch party?
Keep things low-key for throwing a fun and casual brunch party – first, send out some simple invites to your inner circle and set a realistic budget for the party. You don’t have to necessarily go for a theme or full-fledged party. As long as brunch foods are involved, your guests will feel welcome.
What are some easy brunch party ideas for hosting at home?
You could organize a pancake bar, a coffee station, or a decorate-your-own donut set-up for an at-home brunch party.
Brunch Party Recipe Ideas
Here are some of our favorite recipes for when you wanna be the brunch hostess with the mostess!
Ultimate Spring Brunch Board
Let your brunch party guests have at it. This sharable brunch board hits all the marks – with sweet and savory bites included. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Easy Vegan Strawberry Tart
These single-serving tarts make feeding a crowd unbelievably easy, especially since they're made with only 10 ingredients. (via The Edgy Veg)
Breakfast Fruit Salad
Luckily, there's not much to making fruit salad. Just toss your favorite fruits in a massive bowl with a ladle, and consider your brunch party side dish done! (via Live Eat Learn)
French Toast Casserole
This *iconic* french toast casserole is made in one pan, plus there's an option for the lazy hosts to let the dish sit overnight before baking. So, if your A.M. routine feels like a Manic Monday every day, all you need to do is pop the prepped casserole in the oven, and voila! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Stuffed Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
This breakfast sandwich truly delivers the best of both worlds. Each stack is comprised of savory bacon, egg, and cheese, plus sweet waffles and syrup for that *ultimate* flavor balance. For a brunch party, simply prep all of the ingredients, then let your guests build their own sammie! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Breakfast Potatoes
Dressing up some diced potatoes with bell peppers, onion, and jalapeño spruces up a familiar brunch recipe that'll please pretty much everyone at the table. Bonus points for making big batches for your brunch party! (via This Wife Cooks)
Lemon Sugar Rolls with Vanilla Cream Cheese Icing
You know (and love) cinnamon rolls – now get ready for something even sweeter and tangier: lemon rolls! This ooey-gooey recipe is ideal for a brunch party because it brings some good 'ol share-worthy pull-apart goodness to the table. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Shakshuka
Hear us out: you could host a dippable brunch party. Sounds tasty, right? First up on your menu should be this shakshuka recipe, a prime dish to dip some toast into for those hard-hitting morning munchies. Next up, dippable biscotti cookies! (via Brit + Co.)
Funfetti Biscotti
Coffee + pastries is the *best* breakfast combo on the weekends, so why not opt for a coffee brewing bar paired with a bake like these colorful biscottis? Your weekend warrior pals will totally dig it! (via Barley & Sage)
Ricotta Biscuits
These luscious biscuits recall Southern home cooking in every good way possible. Each bite is equal parts cushy and crunchy, the perfect contender for a hearty gravy bath at brunch. (via Cozy Cravings)
Sheet Pan Pancakes
This sheet pan recipe is a *total* time saver when it comes to a brunch party! It beats pouring out individual pancakes and waiting for each one to cook by miles. Just don't forget the syrup! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Japanese Fruit Sandwich (Sando)
Japanese sandos are prime picking for brunch because they carry a light, airy, and fruity flavor that just makes mornings better. No matter the type of fruit you use, you can always count on this dish to taste balanced and refreshing. Plus, it's painfully easy to make. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Sausage Hash Brown Casserole
If you're up to feed a large group, casseroles are the #1 move. This brunch-forward recipe idea compiles cheese, sausage, hash browns, and more to form a creative (and communal) dish. (via Culinary Hill)
Millionaire's Bacon Cinnamon Rolls
This brunch party recipe did not come to play. It mixes sticky sweet icing in with caramelized bacon that makes every decadent mouthful feel truly fit for a millionaire. Take care to make extra dozens for your party's company! (via Brit + Co.)
Easy Breakfast Yogurt Bake
We have to admit, we've never thought of baking yogurt, but now we see the light with this recipe. The dish brings a beneficial amount of protein to any brunch function, plus it can easily be cut up into individual portions for serving the whole table. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Citrus Fruit Cups
These fruit cups are genius for brunch party spreads. It's as simple as staging as many cups as you need for the party the night before, storing them in the fridge, and serving! (via Amanda Wilens)
Berry Bulgur Breakfast Bake
Bulgur is extremely similar to oatmeal or grits, making it a supremely healthy pick for a brunch party! Cook a large amount for your guests to eat on over time – this recipe calls for blueberries and strawberries, but you can add whatever you're feelin' in the moment. (via Live Eat Learn)
Healthy Breakfast Egg Muffins
Starbucks' egg bites? Never heard of 'em. This recipe toes the line of being a copycat, except *totally* better than what you can get your hands on in the drive-thru. The cups are prepped in a muffin tin, so you can create countless numbers of the savory breakfast bite. (via Salt & Lavender)
Healthy Breakfast Cookies
Cookies for breakfast have to be the best thing since sliced bread, TBH. What's even more desirable about this recipe is that it's health-focused, so you don't lose track of your goals at breakfast. Make some for your brunch party guests to take home once the festivities are done! (via The Endless Meal)
Ultimate Breakfast Tacos
Because only a crazy person would say 'no' to breakfast tacos. For your brunch get-together, you can prep the additions separately, then have your attendees build their own tacos! (via Cozy Cravings)
