A Fourth Wing TV Show Is In The Works At Amazon
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Without a doubt, the best part about reading is immersing yourself in a whole new world — it's basically like watching a movie or show without a screen. Well, fans of the BookTok-viral Fourth Wing will *actually* be able to see their favorite story onscreen soon because we're getting a Fourth Wing TV show! From the plot to the release date to the Fourth Wing cast, here's everything we know about the upcoming series.
What is Fourth Wing about?
Fourth Wing follows Violet, who's trained her entire life to be a scribe at Basgiath War College. But instead of getting to document the history around her, she's recruited to fight alongside the top tier of Basgiath students: dragon riders.
Is Fourth Wing going to be a show?
Image via Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
Yes, a Fourth Wing TV show was announced at the end of October 2023, after the book had gone viral on TikTok. As of January 2024, the #fourthwing hashtag has 1.3 billion views on the app. Fans are absolutely devouring every last piece of news they can get, and they're clearly loving getting to chat with each other!
Where can I watch Fourth Wing?
Image via Hannah Wright/Unsplash
The Fourth Wing TV show was optioned by Amazon MGM Studios, so we're expecting to stream it on Prime Video. Right now, the series is still in development, which means it has to be totally greenlit and ordered to series before they'll be able to film, but with the success of the books, I'm feeling confident we'll be getting more news soon!
When is the Fourth Wing TV show coming out?
Image via Marko Blažević/Unsplash
The Fourth Wing TV show is still in the very early stages of pre-production, so we're expecting to see it in late 2025, if not 2026.
Who's going to be in the Fourth Wing cast?
Image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
We won't have any official cast announcements for quite some time, but fancasts on TikTok include names like Kristen Bell, Emily Blunt, Tyler Zakhar Perez, Cody Christian, and Odeya Rush. Yes to all of them, please and thank you.
Why is Fourth Wing so popular?
Image via Yaroslav Shuraev/Pexels
Right now, YA fans are loving stories about found family, loyalty, and fighting injustice alongside the people you love. Fourth Wing takes a modernized, edgy approach to the fantasy we know and love, plus adds just enough romance and spice that you simply cannot stop reading.
Are you excited for the Fourth Wing TV show? Who would you cast as Violet Sorrengail, Xaden Riorson, and rest of the gang? Let us know in the comments and follow us on TikTok for more pop culture exclusives!
Lead image via Amazon
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!