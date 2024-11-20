Miley Cyrus (32) Makes Rare Comments About Boyfriend Maxx Morando (26)
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando are extremely elusive, TBH. We've gotten snippets of their relationship status here and there, from them moving in together to their adorable appearance at the Grammys, but not much more than that. Thankfully, Miley opened up to Harper's Bazaarabout her budding relationship, making rare comments about her curly-haired beau.
Here's what Miley Cyrus had to say about Maxx Morando!
Like most millennials, Miley needs help staying up-to-date on all things Gen Z, including (and maybe especially) when it comes to memes. Luckily, apparently Maxx keeps her in the loop by sending her what he sees online — a time when their eight-year age gap really seems to come in handy. She told Harper's Bazaar, “He looks at life really differently than I do. He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters."
The Grammy-winner went on to explain that Maxx even uses his Gen Z-ness when it comes to their dog (OMG they have a dog together?!). She said, "Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this? And he’s like, On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah."
She went on to explain that Maxx is "very similar" to her. She said, "We just don’t take life too seriously." This all plays into their ability for the two musicians to collaborate on creating, meshing their personal and professional lives pretty seamlessly. According to the article, Maxx helped write the song "Something Beautiful" on her upcoming album, which is apparently the title track...I'm not crying, you are!
While so many couldn't intertwine their careers with matters so personal, Miley clearly feels differently. She said, “I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”
BRB while I anxiously await this new album...and any other updates on these two love birds!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.