Miley Cyrus’ Complete Dating History, From Nick Jonas To Liam Hemsworth
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
WhileMiley Cyrus is known for her powerful voice — and recent Grammy win — her public relationships have been the talk of Hollywood, too. From her high-profile marriage (and divorce 😭) to Liam Hemsworth to her current relationship with Maxx Morando, Miley's experienced the highs and lows of being being 1/2 of a celebrity couple.
The one thing we continue to learn from celebrities — especially after looking at Miley Cyrus' dating history — is that they're just like us! From Nick Jonas to Maxx Morando, here are Miley's most memorable relationships.
Miley Cyrus' Full Dating History
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nick Jonas
We revisited this short-lived fling while dissecting Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez's friendship, but it doesn't hurt to talk about it again! These two didn't really talk about their relationship when they first started dating, but Kevin Jonas spilled the beans about Nick's feelings when he first met Miley. He said, "When he met Miley, I think that kid's head exploded." He made this revelation during the brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness, where they also revealed a few of their songs were about the former Hannah Montana star.
In her book Miles To Go, Miley talked about how the two met at a benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation charity and started spending more time together. The next year, Miley and the Jonas Brothers went on tour together (Best of Both Worlds), but that seemed to signal the end of her relationship with Nick.
Once they broke up, Miley talked about how she felt in great detail. "At first I bawled for a month straight. I was so sad. I just went into this weird funk," she said (via PEOPLE). What's ironic is that she admitted to "rebelling against" Nick's preferences. "...I've got to be by myself for now, and just figure out who I really am."
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for IMG
Justin Gaston
Miley's next boyfriend was Justin Gaston, a singer and model, who seemingly wore the same hairstyle as her dad Billy Ray Cyrus. Actually, the reason the two started dating is because of the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer! He must've taken a liking to Justin during Nashville Star because he introduced him to Miley, and the rest was history (via Glamour). "He actually reminds me a lot of myself when I was 20 years old and I was living and searching for the dream," he said. However, their relationship was short-lived because they called it off in 2009 (via NBC Washington).
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Liam Hemsworth
The next person Miley Cyrus was linked to was her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. For a time, everyone believed these two were meant to be...until they weren't. The pair filmed The Last Song together and couldn't deny the strong chemistry between them — even if they were supposed to be "just acting." They started making public appearances together looking very much smitten with each other, confirming any relationship rumors swirling around.
It's no secret they broke up and got back together several times, but they eventually decided to get engaged in 2012 (via Cosmopolitan). However that was short-lived once they decided to call it off...only to get it together a few years later. Though the couple eventually got married, they got divorced before their one-year anniversary.
"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore," she said during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Once her marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended, Miley and Patrick Schwarzenegger were spotted getting close. However his mom Maria Shriver wasn't a fan of them dating (via The List). A source said that she was "very worried about the influence Miley's having on Patrick. She fully believes that you become who you surround yourself with and she's always been so happy with the friends Patrick chooses, she never saw this coming," (Hello! Magazine).
Luckily for this mama bear, Miley and Patrick's relationship didn't last long either. They broke up in 2015 because they were in "two different places in their lives," (via PEOPLE).
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Stella Maxwell
It seemed like Miley decided to explore her options after things ended with Patrick Schwarzenegger — she was then linked to Victoria Secret's model Stella Maxwell that same year. It was speculated the two were in a relationship after they were seen kissing (via PEOPLE). However, Miley shut those rumors down while she talked about her sexuality. She told Elle, "I'm 22, I'm going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I'm with" and admitted she identifies as "pansexual."
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Kaitlynn Carter
In 2019, Miley was seen kissing Kaitlynn Carter (The Hills: New Beginnings) while on vacation in Italy (via PEOPLE). It didn't seem like things were serious because a source said the pair were "just having fun" — which sounds similar to the mindset Miley had while she was seen with Stella Maxwell. Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus joined them on vacation, according to Instagram.
Miley and Kaitlynn were seen on a date where a source said, "They live together and are very happy," (via PEOPLE). But this may have been too much for the "Flowers" singer because they went their separate ways after it was revealed they "spent every day together."
Ouch?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cody Simpson
A younger Cody Simpson admitted to Fuse he had a crush on Miley Cyrus in 2012, and it was the cutest thing ever! They become best friends a few years later with Cody telling GQ Australia, "...she helps with some of that transitional stuff—trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded, and I’m working on becoming more like that." Paparazzi snuck a photo of the two kissing in 2019, sparking dating rumors (via TMZ).
They did become boyfriend and girlfriend, but broke up in 2020 because Cody said they "were going in different directions," (via Billboard).
Francis Specker/CBS
Maxx Morando
Before long, Miley Cyrus and her current boyfriend Maxx Morando were seen getting cozy in 2021. Daily Mailsaw them cuddling in Miami while a source later told Entertainment Tonight, "They've been together for a little while and are just enjoying their relationship." They met for the first time during a "blind date" after Miley decided to open herself up to dating again. "I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.'" Ever since then, he couple have been enjoying their relationship and even enjoyed a recent date night (via Page Six).
We don't know about you, but we're rooting for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando to find happily ever after in each other!
