Inside Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus' “Fairy Godmother” Relationship
I think we all remember tuning into our favorite Disney show, Hannah Montana, only to see the ever-iconic "Jolene" singer, Dolly Parton, show up to feature as a guest star. I remember feeling shocked, and wondering what the relation was — only to find out that Dolly was Miley Cyrus' real-life "honorary godmother"! And this relationship runs deep!
Throughout many interviews over the years, it's clear Miley and Dolly continue to share a lot of love, admiration, and respect between them given the way they talk about each other. TBH, we couldn't love them more! With that said, here's a breakdown of their heartwarming relationship — plus all their beautiful collaborations and sweet moments they've shared.
How did Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus meet?
Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images
As you may know, Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, is a popular country music artist. During his "Achy Breaky Heart" era — yes, it's stuck my head now, too — he connected with Dolly as they toured together. Dolly recounted more about this to the London Evening Standard last year when she said that “...of course, Miley became my goddaughter; I was her fairy godmother." She continued, "We really have a true bond; she is like a daughter or a sister to me.”
Are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton related?
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW
While they aren't actually related, Dolly claims to be Miley's "honorary godmother." She told Howard Stern recently that she's known Miley since she was born, and even retold the story of how she came to be Miley's amazing godmother. She told Howard of Billy Ray, "And he said … ‘We’re having a girl, and you’ve got to be her godmother!’ And I said: ‘Well, I’d be honored.’" And while that was the inception of this beautiful relationship, Dolly elaborated that it was really what formed between she and Miley that made it so special. She said, "So actually, Miley and I took over from there. We just stayed very, very close through the years.”
Have they collaborated on any projects?
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ever since the Hannah Montana days, these two have collaborated on projects and music! Dolly appeared on Miley's song, "Rainbowland,"and Miley returned the favor by appearing on Dolly's rendition of "Wrecking Ball" last year. The two have also covered each other's songs countless times over the years — not to mention the clear influence Dolly's music had on Miley's own songwriting in general.
In an interview with NPR, Miley discussed how Dolly helped her understand sexuality and personality in music. She says, "The best thing that she does is, she's not afraid to laugh at herself," she said. "And she pushed the boundaries for country music, by looking the way that she does, and saying the things that she says, and being sexual in that way. I mean, there's no one that's been able to make country music sexual more than Dolly!"
Our Favorite Miley and Dolly Moments
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
These sweet girlies have shared so many amazing moments, so keep scrolling to see their best collaborations, and all of our favorite times they've talked about each other over the years!
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Singing on New Years Eve
One of my favorite, most recent, moments for this adorable duo is this stunning performance of "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You." They combined their most popular songs into a stunning harmonious medley, while also showcasing their love and friendship for each other. This was a stunning and emotional moment for everyone tuning in to watch their New Years Eve special!
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Singing "Jolene"
We all know and love this song, but I will certainly remember being introduced to "Jolene" with Miley's iconic cover when I was a kid. I love this rendition where the two pals get to sing it together, too. Their voices are so different, yet blend incredibly well together! This was yet another sweet moment for the books!
Miley Recreates Dolly Parton Classic With Jimmy Fallon
In this absolutely hilarious skit, we see Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus re-create Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' classic hit, "Islands in the Stream." And Miley, busty and all, goes fully into the character. This was such a funny moment, and we love how the two are able to poke fun at each other in respectful, yet hilarious ways.
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Only Contacts Her Via Fax
One of our favorite things about Dolly is her drastic aversion to technology. Miley told Seth Meyers about a hilarious instance she had with Dolly about this. She claimed that Dolly doesn't mind using a phone, but whenever she needs to talk to someone over text, she'll do a fax, and then someone who works for her will scan the fax, then the scan will go into a text, which then gets sent to Miley. Whew! We're exhausted just thinking about it!
Miley says that if Dolly wants to send a demo, then it's a similarly complicated process. She'll record a cassette, which gets recorded on a flip phone, which gets recorded on an iPhone voice memo, which then gets sent to Miley. We're glad Miley's finding the humor in Dolly's anti-technology quirks!
Miley Cyrus Covers Dolly Parton's Song "Light of a Clear Blue Morning"
Miley's voice may be different than Dolly's, but you can't dispute that her growly vibrato, and yodel-edque vocals were made for country. So when she covered this stunning Dolly song, she definitely killed it and delivered a beautiful cover. Don't mind us keeping this on repeat until further notice...
Dolly Parton Talks About Being Miley's Godmother
In this Wired interview, Dolly answered common questions that she gets about herself online, and one of the questions was about Miley. In regards to the question, "Is Dolly Parton Miley Cyrus' Godmother?" Dolly said, "Well everybody knows that. I would actually say I'm the fairy godmother of Miley Cyrus." We love how fun Dolly is, and we can tell how proud she is to be Miley's godmother!
Dolly Parton Covers Miley's "Wrecking Ball"
@dollyparton When I heard 'Wrecking Ball' I almost wept in my car. When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can @Miley Cyrus ♬ Wrecking Ball - Dolly Parton
Dolly talked about how beautiful Miley Cyrus' song "Wrecking Ball is", and how much she needed to cover it, on her Tiktok account. Dolly talked about how much the song meant to her, and how much it meant to have Miley sing it with her on her rock album. She concluded with, "How great can a song be?" We definitely agree, Dolly!
