Everything You Need To Know About Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend Maxx Morando In 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there's one thing I love about celebrities, it's *their* love. Of course, I can't get enough of Taylor Swift's new albums, new seasons of my favorite TV shows, and the latest fashion inspo, but there is nothing I love more than seeing someone in love. Miley Cyrus had the time of her life at the 2024 Grammys, and after finally winning her first Grammy (!!), Miley ad-libbed the lyrics to her iconic song "Flowers" before dancing around the stage. This moment just radiates joy and I've loved seeing her come into this new era!
But Miley isn't only in a new music era — she's in a new romance era. After ending her 10-year on-again-off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth, the singer and actress has been linked to Maxx Morando since 2021. Here's everything we know about Miley Cyrus' boyfriend in 2024! If you love love as much as I do, you can also check out the latest news on Tom Holland and Zendaya and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!
The Latest News About Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend Maxx Morando
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
December 2021 — Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Attend A Gucci Show
Maxx Morando was first rumored to be Miley Cyrus' boyfriend after the pair showed up to the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show at the end of 2021. While Maxx wore a red suit, Miley stunned in a sequin and feather dress that was totally giving '60s glam.
Image via Vijat Mohindra/NBC
December 31, 2021 — Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Dance At Miley's New Year's Eve Party
At Miley's annual NYE party, the host was seen dancing (and holding hands, FYI) with Maxx Morando backstage during her breaks. I love a celeb couple who knows how to have fun!
Image via Francis Specker/CBS
April 14, 2022 — Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Share A Kiss
While Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were seen kissing while they were out around town, sharing a romantic moment while basking in the spring sunshine. Literally, what could be more romantic than that? Miley wore a strappy black sundress while Maxx wore white jeans and a collared shirt.
Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
March 9, 2023 — Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend Joins Her At A Versace Show
At the March 2023 Versace show, Miley stunned in a black and lavender gown with chain detailing while Maxx wore a velvet blazer and dramatic sunglasses. You can tell just by looking at these two they belong together — I'm obsessed! The couple hung out with Elton John, Little Nas X, and even Cher.
March 10 was also when Miley's album Endless Summer Vacationdropped. Turns out, the album featured Miley Cyrus' boyfriend in addition to the singer herself! Maxx confirmed he worked on "Handstand" and "Violet Chemistry" when he posted a celebration of the album on release day.
Image via Francis Specker/CBS
June 2023 — Miley Cyrus Reveals She Met Maxx Morando On A Blind Date
Looks like celebs go on plenty of blind dates too! "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," she says in her British Vogue cover story. "I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'" TBH, this is a great lesson on stepping outside your comfort zone because Miley was prepped for the worst case scenario, and instead got the best case one!
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
February 4, 2024 — Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Attend The 2024 Grammys
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando didn't walk the Grammys red carpet together, but they did share a kiss at their table! Miley also performed "Flowers," and it was so full of joy, I couldn't help but grin from ear to ear! In addition to her performance, she took home Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, and called Maxx "my love."
"My life was beautiful yesterday," she continues during her acceptance speech. "Not everyone in this world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don't think that this is important [but] we're very excited to put this on the piano."
Image via Stewart Cook/CBS
February 7, 2024 — Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Are Living Together
According to a source for People, Miley Cyrus' boyfriend has been living with her and "she is very happy."
“Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years," they continue. "She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”
What does Maxx Morando do?
Image via Flush Records
Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Maxx Morando is a drummer for the band Liily. He was also the drummer for Regrettes from 2015 until 2018.
What is the age difference between Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus?
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miley Cyrus was born on November 23, 1992, making her 31 years old, while Maxx Morando, who's 25, was born on November 16, 1998. There's a six year age gap between them.
