'Miss Scarlet' Season 6 Is The Cozy Detective Show You Need This Winter

If you're a Miss Scarlet fan dying to find out what happens next for the Nancy Drew-esque character, Eliza Scarlet, you're in luck. Miss Scarlet is coming back for season 6, and you won't have to wait long to dive back into the lives of the characters in Scotland Yard! If you're hooked on detective shows and period dramas like I am, then this is excellent news. The show has amassed a cult following over the last few years, and everyone's on the edge of their seat waiting to see what happens next.

As someone who has been unhealthily invested in the Victorian era series, I’m dying to know what’s become of Eliza Scarlet and her peers. There are so many burning questions I’ve stored for way too long that the sixth season will finally answer. For instance, what will become of Eliza and Alexander’s romance? I need to know, like, yesterday!

If you’re just as anxious for the next season as I am, you’re not alone. Here are all your burning questions about season 6 of the Masterpiece Theatre series that everyone and their mother is obsessing over.

What's 'Miss Scarlet' about? PBS Miss Scarlet is set in Victorian England and follows the brilliant Eliza, one of the few female detectives of the era. It’s filled with cheeky one-liners, engaging plotlines, and some of the best romantic chemistry that you’ll ever see on TV. Slow burn romance fans, unite!

What can we expect from 'Miss Scarlet' season 6? PBS Fans can expect to learn more about Eliza and Detective Blake’s budding romance, and will get a closer look at how their love life might affect their career. Will it get in the way of their work? Only time will tell. Fans will also get a look at newlyweds Ivy and Potts’ marriage while a new detective joins the Scotland Yard community.

Who's in the 'Miss Scarlet' season 6 cast? PBS It seems like the majority of the central cast members will be returning for the sixth season, with the exception of Oliver Fitzroy actor Evan McCabe, who is leaving to perform in The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Hamlet, and Patrick Nash actor Felix Scott.

When does 'Miss Scarlet' season 6 come out? PBS Season 6 of the acclaimed drama series will first premiere on December 7 on streaming with PBS or PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. The series will later have a Broadcast premiere on PBS on January 11, 2026.

What are people saying about 'Miss Scarlet' season 6 so far? PBS Upon hearing news of the detective series’ sixth season, many fans expressed both excitement and concerns. “I do miss the Duke, but the new Inspector grew on me by the end of Season 5,” one fan wrote on the /PeriodDramas subreddit. “I’m glad that the show will continue. And I’m super excited that Moses will be coming back!” Yet not everyone is pleased. One commenter expressed their frustration with the turn the show took following William’s absence. “Ngl, I stopped watching after the Duke left,” they wrote. “What a tragedy to work up a romance (childhood friends/rivals!!!) to have it all squashed. I understand the actor probably wanted to leave, but I’m forever crushed.” What are your thoughts? Let us know if you’re Team Duke or Team Detective Blake in the comments below!

