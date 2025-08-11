Here's everything you need to know.
PBS' New Family Period Drama 'The Forsytes' Will Hold You Over Until 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Here's everything you need to know about The Forsytes, coming to Masterpiece on PBS in 2026.
Is The Forsyte Saga on PBS a MASTERPIECE?
Yes, The Forsytes is a Masterpiece Classic that's coming to PBS in 2026!
What is The Forsytes about?
PBS
The show, inspired by The Forsyte Saga by John Galsworthy, follows four generations of the Forsyte family as they work in the world of stocks and investments in Victorian London. And, just like Bridgerton, the family is all about weighing duty against romance and relationships. Plus the costumes, sets, and details are to die for!
“It was an honour to be asked to write a bold new reimagining of Galsworthy’s epic saga," writer Debbie Horsfield said in a statement. "Our show is in part a prequel to the events of the first book, but also an opportunity to expand the world and place the women of the family centre stage. It’s a love letter to the original story while offering an exciting new perspective.”
“We’re proud to commission a new, original take on The Forsyte Saga," Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer of MASTERPIECE, added. "This sweeping, romantic drama portrays how duty binds a family together until it conflicts with matters of the heart. Debbie Horsfield’s inspired scripts will be realized by an exceptional cast and supported by a lavish production. We’re thrilled to be creating another one of the high-quality period dramas that MASTERPIECE has always been known for.”
Who's in The Forsytes cast?
PBS
The Forsytes cast includes:
- Francesca Annis as Ann Forsyte: the family matriarch.
- Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Sr.: head of the Forsyte family firm.
- Danny Griffin as Jo: Jolyon's bohemian son.
- Tuppence Middleton as Frances: Jo's wife.
- Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne: a dressmaker and Jo's first love.
- Jack Davenport as James: Ann's son.
- Joshua Orpin as Soames: James' son.
- Millie Gibson as Irene: a ballet dancer on the receiving end of Soames' affection.
- Tom Durant Pritchard as Monty Dartie
- Jamie Flatters as Philip Bosinney
- Josette Simon as Ellen Parker Barrington
- Owen Igiehon as Isaac Cole
How many episodes are in The Forsytes?
PBS
The Forsytes will have 6 episodes total (written by Debbie Horsfield). Stay tuned for the official release schedule!
Where did The Forsytes film?
Boys in Bristol Photography/Pexels
The Forsytes filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, England, as well as around Wales and Italy.
Are we getting a season 2?
PBS
Yes, The Forsytes season 2 is actually already filming! So we'll see it on our screens sooner rather than later (thank goodness).
Is Forsyte Saga on Netflix?
ITV
You can stream the original Forsyte Saga from 2002 on PBS before the new episodes air next year.
