We still have awhile to wait before we're reunited with Benedict Bridgerton and the rest of the family, but the good news is that there are plenty of period romances and family dramas to keeps us occupied. There's something for everyone — fromto— and PBS just gave us a first look at their new series The Forsytes. And this show will definitely hold you over until

What is The Forsytes about?

The show, inspired by The Forsyte Saga by John Galsworthy, follows four generations of the Forsyte family as they work in the world of stocks and investments in Victorian London. And, just like Bridgerton, the family is all about weighing duty against romance and relationships. Plus the costumes, sets, and details are to die for!

“It was an honour to be asked to write a bold new reimagining of Galsworthy’s epic saga," writer Debbie Horsfield said in a statement. "Our show is in part a prequel to the events of the first book, but also an opportunity to expand the world and place the women of the family centre stage. It’s a love letter to the original story while offering an exciting new perspective.”

“We’re proud to commission a new, original take on The Forsyte Saga," Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer of MASTERPIECE, added. "This sweeping, romantic drama portrays how duty binds a family together until it conflicts with matters of the heart. Debbie Horsfield’s inspired scripts will be realized by an exceptional cast and supported by a lavish production. We’re thrilled to be creating another one of the high-quality period dramas that MASTERPIECE has always been known for.”