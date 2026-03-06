For years, shopping for modest swimwear felt like you had to really compromise. You could definitely get the coverage you wanted, but you usually had to settle for unflattering silhouettes and boring patterns that never truly reflected your personal style.

This year’s crop of fresh swimwear styles proves that more coverage doesn’t have to mean less style. Luckily, more and more brands are catching on to the modest swimsuit movement.

From hourglass shaping one pieces to modest bikini tops that actually move with you (never against you), we’ve found the best 7 modest swimsuits that don't hide your body and instead do so many favors for your figure. To the beach you go!

Scroll on to shop our top modest swimsuit picks for spring and summer 2026.

Summersalt Summersalt The Sidestroke Swimsuit This best-selling one-shoulder swimsuit is compressive, but not restrictive. Plus, it's complete with Summersalt's fullest coverage level around the bum. Though one piece swimsuits are notoriously fussy to get on, this one is stretchy enough that getting ready for the beach or pool won't feel like a chore. Plus, you won't have to deal with any annoying underwires or extra pads around the bust—the suit provides full support without additional pieces. Shop from eight different colors and sizes 0-24 for $115.

J. Crew J. Crew Nia Ruched Squareneck One Piece Swimsuit This swimsuit's hue makes a statement all on its own—you just get to enjoy the added bonus of how flattering it is. It delivers high support with a perfectly-fitted fabric, plus the ruching details along the sides help to really snatch your waistline when you wear it. This one piece comes with a low-cut leg and high-rise back for moderate coverage so there's zero chance of slippage. Love. It's also available in solid black or a couple different gingham colorways starting at $82.50.

Anthropologie Good American Reversible One-Piece Plus Size Swimsuit Plus size girlies, we've got you covered. This swimsuit from Good American is high up on our list of the best modest swimsuits because it totally kills it in the style department. It's reversible, revealing a seductive floral pattern on one side and a cheetah print on the other (ahem, two suits in one). We especially love that both patterns come into play with the tie-back straps. This cutie comes with a full-coverage bum and an open back for added whimsy. Snag it for $144 now.

Boden Boden Campania Cross-Back Swimsuit This modest swimsuit is so classy. The navy and white color blocking will instantly make your pool or beach looks appear put-together this season. This one piece is admittedly a bit more revealing around the chest area than the other styles on our list, but everything still stays secure, thanks to the thick straps. It's available in two more playful colors and even comes in long torso sizing for sizes 2-22. Shop it for $140 to have your full-coverage swimsuit game covered for years to come.

Quince Quince Italian Tank Bikini Top Skimpy bikini tops are so out of style. This compressive Quince design ensures everything stays inside your suit, which is especially great if you plan to have a very active vacation filled with swimming, snorkeling, and more. The thick straps and band along the bottom only provide more peace of mind for wherever your travels take you. Plus, with a basic black colorway, this piece can easily pair with the swim bottoms and cover-ups you already have. Shop it for $24.90 in sizes XS-XL now.

Andie Swim Andie Swim The Honolulu One Piece This sporty yet streamlined one piece swimsuit is truly timeless. It flaunts a v-neckline, adjustable straps, and a tie along the back so you can find your perfect fit. More importantly, though, it covers up the chest and bum just the right amount for modesty. The soft ribbed fabric fits snug on your figure, but not so snug that it digs in uncomfortably. Shop it in this jaw-dropping orange iteration or two other bright colors for $51 (was $128) in sizes XS-XL.

Nani Swimwear Nani Swimwear Groove Stevie One Piece This full-coverage one piece comes in so many fun patterns that feel perfect for beach time. Though it boasts a basic silhouette, it's met with some playful crossing straps in the back that make it feel much more modern. You're going to feel so comfy in this pick. Shop it for $100 in sizes XS-XXL.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.