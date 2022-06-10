15 Full Coverage Swimsuits That Still Look Hot
We're big fans of swimwear, especially when they're cute and colorful, but we're not as much of a fan of how uncomfortable they can be. If we want to play beach volleyball or go surfing, we don't want anything to spill out! So we scoured the internet for some of the cutest full coverage swimsuits that will keep you feeling, ahem, secure.
What Do We Mean By Full Coverage Swimsuits?
If it keeps your chest + your cheeks in check, we consider it full coverage. We mixed in some fun cutouts with regular silhouettes to keep it interesting (aka: there's something for every kind of bathing suit lover). Here's an idea of what's included:
- Tankinis
- One pieces
- Sporty bikinis
- Rash guards
Full Coverage Swimsuits We Love
Women's Plus Size Full Coverage Swimsuit ($39)
With a high neck, this bathing suit offers some extra coverage than normal, but the sheer mesh adds a sassy, unexpected touch.
Maldives High Neck Tankini ($84)
Wear this tankini to surf, swim, paddle board, or go tubing. Both the neck and the back strap can be adjusted so it fits like a glove. Plus, the removable cups never lose their shape.
Women's Chlorine Resistant Swim Dress With Shorts ($68)
This full coverage swimsuit is so cute, we'd wear it to the beach, and then to get ice cream.
Garnet Hill Ruched-Front Full Coverage Swimsuit ($129)
We're obsessed with the delicate print and feminine ruching, but the best part is you could throw your favorite pair of shorts over top and still look amazing.
Kitty and Vibe Scoop Top ($58) and Classic High Hip Bottoms ($52)
Become a walking ray of sunshine in a bright yellow 'kini that's supportive and offers a variety of bottom sizes depending on your butt shape.
Aerie Jacquard Longline Scoop Bikini Top ($22)
This top is made with 92 percent recycled nylon, and even though the matching bottoms are a tad more revealing, we thought we'd link 'em just in case ;).
By Anthropologie Nixie One-Piece Swimsuit ($90, was $128)
Ruching and super cute button detail give this full coverage swimsuit a vintage vibe. We feel like Audrey Hepburn would've loved this one.
Plunge Tankini A-C ($43+)
This tankini's floral print is all things sweet, but the lower neckline adds some extra spice. Even though it has a v-neck, the halter design offers support to make sure things stay in place.
You'll Want To Wear These Full Coverage Swimsuits All Day, Every Day
Women's Square Neck Ruffle Shoulder Full Coverage Swimsuit ($26, was $36)
With its pink shade, ruffled shoulders, and bow detail in the back, this is one romantic suit.
Beach Riot Celine Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($108+)
Also known as a "monokini," this silhouette is super fun to wear. The colors and '70s print add some extra visual interest that will turn heads everywhere.
Aerie Grommet Longline Scoop Bikini Top ($32) and Aerie Bikini Bottom ($18)
Stripes in punchy colors like orange and lime make us feel extra summery, and you can tie these laces as loose or tight as you feel comfortable with.
Fruit Print Swim Cover-Up Top ($13) and Skort Bikini Bottoms ($13)
Have bunches of fun in this colorful suit. Bonus points if your beach snack includes one of the fruits.
The Ruched Swim Skirt ($65)
Throw this swim skirt overtop of any bathing suit to add some extra coverage *and* turn it into a dress. Pretty!
Ruffled Full Coverage Swimsuit ($69)
Worried about spaghetti strap tan lines? Worry no more — these straps are removable. The ruffled neckline adds a bit of flirty detail to an otherwise simple bathing suit.
High Leg Swimsuit ($30)
We love the one shoulder shape, the bold cobalt color, and the fact that this suit is fully lined. Sign us up.
