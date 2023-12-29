Globe-Trotting Glam Meets 70's Moroccan Home Decor Inside This Cozy LA House
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
When Union of Art designer Tamarra Younis moved into a small 1940s bungalow in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles, she didn’t want the square footage to hold her back. “I wanted to open up the space, let in the light and embrace the LA indoor/outdoor living,” she says. Her first project was to turn three dark little rooms that served as the living, kitchen, and dining rooms and gut them into one bright and happy space. She lifted the ceiling, added in some beam details, and added three sets of french doors to showcase the canyon views, creating a magical oasis and escape from the hustle and bustle of LA.
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
For inspiration, Tamarra traveled back to Marrakech, where she visited with family as a kid from the UK. “I inherited my love for antiques and unique objects from my fabulous British Mother and my fascination with the intricate architecture and design of the Middle East from my father,” she says.
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
“I was completely captivated by their outdoor spaces that looked like fabulous living rooms. So when I got to create my own oasis in Mount Washington, I brought a little Marrakech magic to the mix.”
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
Nicknamed by friends as "Little Marrakech," Tamarra’s home is full of treasures and art from around the world, layers of textiles and pillows, pops of brass and gold accents, including authentic Moroccan pendants and wall sconces. No space was left untouched, a refreshing departure from the popularity of minimal homes in the U.S.
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
Tamarra’s overall vibe of “globe-trotting glam with a 70's flair” was achieved.
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
To maximize the small floor plan without having to expand the foundation, Tamarra created multiple outdoor social spaces to entertain depending on where the sun shined throughout the day.
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
“I wanted to keep the 1940's bungalow design but give it an unexpected modern twist,” she says. She didn’t rush into fully designing the space. Instead, she took her time with the labor of love.
"I kept wood floors throughout and the soft white color on the walls throughout the house to give the sense that one room flows into the next and gives the illusion of one large space."
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
Tamarra said, "There were so many options and details along the way but ultimately I feel very happy with how my vision came to life!”
Here Are Some Of Tamarra’s Favorite Highlights In Her Space!
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
My pendant "earrings" custom made in Morocco are my favorite unexpected detail above the island in the kitchen. When I found my vintage Charles Hollis lucite frame dining chairs, I knew they would look perfect reupholstered in a dusty pink velvet to correspond with the large Abstract painting in my dining nook. They really celebrate my love of 70's glam and mixing pieces from all eras!
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
Light up my life! The house is full of vintage lighting in all different shapes and sizes from all over the world. I look at lamps like forms of sculpture. Over the years, I've collected more lamps than I know what to do with, so of course, there are stunning vintage lamps almost everywhere you look in my house!
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
The dining area seating nook with my oversized abstract painting by local artist Courtney Arwin. I'm always so excited to come across a beautiful painting and when I saw this one it reminded me of the stunning California sunsets.
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
I purchased the antique Syrian wedding chest dresser in the guest room many years ago and it has moved all around the world with me from the UK to my small flat in NYC. I never had a proper place to really showcase it before so when I built the house I decided to demo out the linen closet in the guest room to create the perfect nook for her to really come to life. When the sun shines through the windows in the morning her mother of pearl shimmers so beautifully and the craftsmanship is truly incredible, you see a new detail every time you look at it!
Image via Michael P.H. Clifford
We love this urban oasis, thanks Tamarra!
Photos by Michael P.H. Clifford
