The Best Home Decor Shows To Binge This Weekend
Home decor shows run the gamut from practical and inspiring to aspirational to downright dramatic...especially when you include reality + real estate in the mix (and oh we did). These oh-so-binge-able shows inevitably have tears (mostly of joy), humor (intentional or otherwise), and really incredible design. Whatever your flavor — tiny spaces, rental revamps, or multi-million-dollar megahomes around the world — there's a show for you. Just about every streaming channel has jumped on the home decor craze so there are *a lot* of shows to sift through. Here are our 20+ favorite home decor shows to watch — and you probably can't just watch one. Soak up the inspiration to apply to your own space, or just sit back, relax and watch the creativity (and drama) unfold.
Dream Home Makeover
Netflix
Shea and Syd McGee never disappoint with their signature designs that mix classic with contemporary while still feeling cozy and elegant all at once. Here, they're building dream homes for people in a way that definitely tugs at the heart. From $20K to $2M projects, you’ll get practical inspo around lighting, designing a small space, selecting paint colors, and can even shop the show via Studio McGee favorites. You’ll catch a glimpse inside their lives and work too. It's a wholesome favorite with really great design takeaways.
Get Organized With The Home Edit
Netflix
If you covet super-organized, color-coded closets and drawers and celebrity homes, then this one is a treat. Pro home organizers Clea and Joanna help celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Khloé Kardashian clear the clutter to create spaces that feel zen all over. Plus, they work with real families and other groups in need, adding a more relatable element to their work.
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project
HGTV
There's a lot of mental stress that goes into renovating a home. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent help families who are struggling to let go of the things that no longer serve them and renovate their property into a stunning space. There are charming couple spats, lots of joyful reveal tears, and a whole lotta love. If you want more, Nate & Jeremiah By Design over on Amazon Prime features more money-pit transformations.
Stay Here
Netflix
From a Brooklyn Brownstone to a Seattle boat house to a Malibu beach house, designer Genevieve Gorder (of Trading Spaces fame) and real estate guru Peter Lorimer show homeowners how to transform their short-term rentals into the most breathtaking stays. And they're delightful to boot...sign us up!
Fixer Upper
Magnolia Network | HBO Max
This oldie-but-goodie still holds up in so many ways. Our favorite fix-it couple renovate sad, dilapidated homes with the intention of revitalizing neighborhoods in their central Texas area. Chip covers the construction and Joanna does beautiful design work, inspiring so many to bring in her modern farmhouse vibe into their own homes. You can catch this on HBOMax and Discovery+.
Restored By the Fords
HGTV
We love Leanne Ford's amazing design eye — unique and elevated, but cozy and unfussy, too. Somehow, Leanne even manages to make a white room totally not boring. She and her brother Steve, who manages all of the carpentry, renovate Pittsburgh homes that have some quirk, but lots of potential. Be prepared to be inspired! Can't get enough? Stream their follow-up show: Home Again With The Fords for more swoon-worthy renovations on Discovery+.
Inspired Interiors
Magnolia Network
Sarah Sherman Samuel has a genius way of making neutrals creative and interesting and totally on trend. Inspired by Bauhaus, she works with unique shapes and textures that help to create a space that is elegant eye candy at every turn.
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
Netflix
Travelers, pack your bags! This show will not only inspire you with creative home decor, but you'll want to book your next vacation at these stunning spaces...and YOU CAN. Megan Batoon, Jo Franco, and Luis D. Ortiz share bucket-list vacation properties for every budget with home decor tips along the way — a win-win!
Property Brothers Forever Home
HBOMax
If you're a fan of Jonathan and Drew Scott from the Emmy-nominated series Property Brothers (or heck, even Jonathan's stylish S.O. Zooey Deschanel), then this reno binge is for you. Using 3D graphics, they share their transformations to help families score their dream home. Walls will be torn down and bro comedy will ensue.
Amazing Interiors
Netflix
From a backyard roller coasters to an indoor aquariums to a Barbie-style pink palace (yes!), this show gives it all for the big dreamers of decor. This is outside-the-box design, and you're going to love it.
Christina On The Coast
HGTV
Follow Flip or Flop star Christina as she helps families transform their snooze-y properties into cool, beachy, SoCal-style dreamscapes. This docu-series goes beyond decor, following Christina's life with now-husband Ant Anstead (Wheeler Dealers) and their own home renovation, too.
Flip or Flop
Amazon
While you're at it, Christina's original show Flip or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa is worth a binge, with 10 seasons of house-flipping drama. The staging provides major inspo, and it's just fun to watch the dump-to-dream home transformations.
Reno My Rental
Discovery+
Ready to revamp your rental?Design Star: Next Gen winner Carmeon Hamilton of Memphis gives all the budget-friendly home decor tips for creating a colorful, well-designed space without breaking your rental contract. We love the practical advice here, and the small space design tips feel totally doable.
Queer Eye
Netflix
These fab five know how to transform a home, a closet, a kitchen and more to give their guests a new lease on life. Keep the tissues handy, though — this quintent can def bring on the tears. Check out their international series too: Queer Eye Japanand Queer Eye Germany.
Tiny House Nation
Netflix
If you're into tiny homes, or simply in awe of the inventive people who choose to live in them, this show is for you. Check out these hyper-customized homes and get tips for small-space living that are also small on your environmental footprint.
Selling Sunset
Nextflix
If you love a little reality show-style drama mixed in with your home decor inspo, Selling Sunset delivers. Peek inside luxe homes with their opulent decor while dishing on the elite (and cutthroat) agents in this hot Los Angeles market.
Rock the Block
Discovery+
With just weeks to complete their limited budget project, HGTV designers battle it out to renovate four homes on the same block with their own signature styles. What does the winner get at the end of the competition? A street named in their honor. This one is a fun romp that's less drama and more good old-fashioned fun.
International House Hunters
Amazon
Sure, this is another real estate show, but we can't help but gush over the interiors of these international homes. There's always some quirk or unique perspective to takeaway, and hey! A girl can always dream that one day she'll live abroad, too!
Million Dollar Decorators
Amazon
Leave it to Bravo to mix money, style, and major drama with our love for home decor in this binge-worthy show that follows high-end interior designers in Los Angeles.
Trading Spaces
Philo
This reboot of the TLC hit asks two sets of neighbors to swap houses while designers revamp their space within 48 hours (with just a $1,000 budget!). The catch? The homeowner has zero say on who the designer is and what they can do with their space. There are some wins and losses, but it's fun to watch both at the end of the day. Also available on Hulu.
Love home decor? Get more home decor tips on our Home page and sign up for our newsletter for all things creative!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.