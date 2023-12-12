These Are The Top Kitchen Paint Colors For 2024
The kitchen is where we connect, host friends and family, nourish ourselves and others, and experiment with new recipes and ones handed down for generations. It's the most public space in our homes, so you definitely want it to make a good impression. Choosing paint colors for your kitchen can be tricky though. Do you want bright and airy, dark and moody, trendy or traditional, and what about the size of your kitchen? We spoke with Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, about her pro tips for painting a kitchen you love. Here, she shares her top kitchen paint colors for 2024 so you can find the best paint color for your cooking space. Check it out!
Skyline Steel
Image via Sherwin-Williams
For smaller kitchens, Sue recommends avoiding darker paint colors. "They’re known for bringing the visual field in and in turn making small spaces feel smaller," she says. This Skyline Steel SW 1015 as well as Egret White SW 7075 and Snowbound SW 7004 all pair perfectly in a smaller kitchen to keep it feeling spacious but not cold. We love this subtle grey for offices and spa-like bathrooms too!
Carnelian
Image via Sherwin-Williams
This rich wine color, A.K.A. Carnelian SW 7580, is such a refreshing departure from the whites, blues and greens we've seen a lot of the last few years. It has a romantic, edgy vibe that makes you want to cook big, adventurous meals. "To add some drama and mystery into a kitchen, this deep saturated violet with warm red undertones is a beautiful choice," says Sue. "Don’t be afraid of this bolder choice, since it’s easy to pair with clean neutrals, thanks to a muted tone."
Pewter Green
Image via Sherwin-Williams
This subtle green, or Pewter Green SW 6208, looks stunning against natural elements like wood and metal. It's a great alternative to neutrals and a perfect calming color for cabinets and walls.
Naval Blue
Image via Sherwin-Williams
Blue is still in for kitchens in 2024 but it gets a bit bolder. Naval SW 6244 is a deep blue hue that can transform a space into a coastal-chic oasis, says Sue. "If you want to go one step further to achieve this vibe, include some wooden accents as well!" We like it paired with marble and white so as not to overwhelm the kitchen, even one that isn't too small.
Shoji White
Image via Sherwin-Williams
This warm, creamy white (Shoji White SW 7042) feels cozy and crisp at the same time. "You can’t go wrong with this warm and creamy white shade that borders on greige to create the ultimate clean kitchen look, while still keeping it a little bit cozy thanks to its warmth," says Sue.
What Paint To Use
Photo by Rosana Solis
Once you decide the color you want, you want to be sure to choose the right paint for your project. If you're looking to upgrade kitchen cabinets, you want a durable, professional-grade finish. Sue suggests trying Sherwin-Williams Gallery Series Waterborne Topcoat. "This self-sealing, professional-grade, spray-only product with effortless application is our most recommended product for kitchen remodels," she says. For kitchen walls, try Sherwin-Williams SuperPaint Interior Acrylic Latex, which is a paint and primer in one.
Lead image courtesy of Sherwin-Williams.
