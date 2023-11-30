25 Home Decor Designs That Master Quiet Luxury
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
The quiet luxury trend is more than a Sophia Richie-inspired fad — it's also a home decor style that's all about simplicity and elegance without being over-the-top showy or opulent. It's minimalism, elevated (or the introvert's guide to decor 😉). "I think there is an exhaustion that has finally set in from keeping up with The Joneses and now everyone just wants to live comfortably. Period," says Lauren Meichtry of Elsie Home. "To that end, quiet luxury is wealth without the display. Comfort without the fuss. Elegance without ostentation."
The idea behind it is to incorporate higher quality, but fewer pieces throughout your home to create a look that exudes sophistication. We were in awe of the designs below from some of the country's most coveted designers, who are mastering the trend. Here are their takes on quiet luxury that we *cannot* stop admiring. Get inspiration, learn a few tricks of the trade, and create a space that feels like home.
Design: A1000XBetter | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
This Eagle Rock home designed by Kirsten Blazek of A 1000X Betteris a "Japandi-inspired haven," says builder Walreed Delawari. Japandi is a design aesthetic that combines Japanese and Scandinavian interiors, and is almost synonymous with quiet luxury. The reproduction of Mario Bellini's Camaleonda modular sofa is stunning and cozy at the same time -- perfect for reading a book or lounging with friends. Looking for a perfect white? Kirsten used Benjamin Moore Simple White (OC-117) around the home.
Design: A1000XBetter | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
The A 1000X Better design features clean and minimal Japanese elements with a warm Scandinavian palette. The credenza is Crate and Barrel's Honore Oak Wood Media Console by Athena Calderone.
Design: A1000XBetter | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
"The home is clad with wood and painted in dark green and earthy tones, giving a cozy yet quiet luxury vibe," says Walreed. Look for muted tones, unique textures, and soft design elements to achieve the ease and comfort of this design. The dining table is Crate and Barrel's Paradox in Natural Oak.
Design: A1000XBetter | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
This curved black fluted island is the prominent feature of the kitchen, mixed with marble countertops and shelving for an elegant (yet so not boring) look.
Design: A1000XBetter | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
Bringing in artwork, plants, and vintage rugs (with restraint) make the room feel lived in but clean and uncluttered.
Design: A1000XBetter | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
Dream bathroom, anyone? Small vases and decor inside the shower create a comforting room to relax and unwind.
Design: Allprace | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
This Los Angeles home by Allprace Homes is a "soft interpretation of Catalan modernism, " says builder James Mulyadi. Designer Shanty Wijaya wanted to honor the home's original Spanish-style design. "Although this specific aesthetic tends to be busy, Shanty reduced the intensity of the design by creating softer moments and incorporated neutral color palettes throughout the home," adds James.
Design: Allprace | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
The Allprace team achieved a calm and soothing feeling, James notes, by keeping more eye-level design elements more muted and creating tension by using busier patterns and non-traditional elements on the ceiling and floor level, like this Bibiena Variegato Terracotta tile that we're currently obsessed with.
Design: Allprace | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
The custom barrel vault scalloped ceiling adds a unique dimension to the space while keeping it warm and cozy. The dreamy Six Penny Sofa and Lulu and Georgia Boucle Swivel Chair accentuates the cozy luxury of the space. The curvy coffee table comes from Restoration Hardware.
Design: House of Honey | Photography by Victoria Pearson
This Montecito home is "a soulful take on the modern farmhouse," says Tamara Kaye-Honey, founder, principal and creative director at House Of Honey. The family of five from the Bay Area wanted a home with a sophisticated vibe that was not too precious, yet filled with lots of personality and character, she adds.
Design: House of Honey | Photography by Victoria Pearson
"We take our design seriously," says Tamara, "but always with a wink and a smile." A doorway to the outside frames the homeowner's bold artwork.
Design: House of Honey | Photography by Victoria Pearson
"It is an eclectic curation of old and new, with décor tailored to personally reflect its owners," says Tamara. This office space is the perfect canvas for clearing your head. Quiet luxury inspires creative thinking too.
Design: House of Honey | Photography by Victoria Pearson
As a backdrop to the more decorative pieces, Tamara used calm, natural and understated materials like travertine, oakwood slats, blackened steel, and sandstone to achieve a quiet luxury aesthetic.
Design: House of Honey | Photography by Victoria Pearson
Art pieces by Jason Koharik, an LA-based artist, function as lighting too. These Salt cubes, a sand-blasted white milkglass cube in three sizes, are mounted to the ceiling over the huge Bianca Lasa marble island.
Design: House of Honey | Photography by Victoria Pearson
Tamara and team achieve a home design that she says is unassumingly sophisticated, modern, and rich with personality and humor.
Design: Ome Dezin | Photography by Austin Leis
"Timeless luxury" is how Joelle Kutner of Ome Dezin describes this Los Angeles home. "The home has a dreamy pink and neutral color palette, which gives the entire space a calming and contemporary feel," she says.
Design: Ome Dezin | Photography by Austin Leis
Joelle and her cofounder Jesse Rudolph drew inspiration from a 2018 trip to Europe from Paris to Barcelona. Some key elements: checkered flooring, playful patterns, and unique shapes. This marble sink stands out in an otherwise minimal powder room.
Design: Ome Dezin | Photography by Austin Leis
We're totally getting European cottage vibes in the living room.
Design: Ome Dezin | Photography by Austin Leis
A Lulu & Georgia bed and Frank Gehry wiggle chair by Vitra show the mix of old and new in the inspiring space.
Design: Ome Dezin | Photography by Tessa Neustadt
The mix of wood, marble, and checkered tile let the materials speak for themselves -- very little actual decor needed.
Design: Ome Dezin | Photography by Tessa Neustadt
The tile in the living area is from Arto and speaks to the overall Spanish-style architecture. We love the look that feels quiet and timeless but also cozy and cool.
Design: Shaolin Low of Studio Shaolin
"Invest in pieces that will stand the test of time and be authentic to your style," says Hawaii-based designer Shaolin Low of Studio Shaolin. This neutral bath plays with pattern to create more visual interest.
Design: Shaolin Low of Studio Shaolin
Comfort is key in a quiet luxury design. "My definition of Quiet Luxury is based on a visual calmness within a neutral palette that lets your mind rest, your soul find some inner peace in a busy life, and envelop you in quiet moments," says Laura Freeman of Merits Design Group.
Design: Shaolin Low of Studio Shaolin
"The use of high-quality, enduring materials such as marble, brass, and natural woods that age gracefully over time," adds Shaolin.
Design: Shaolin Low of Studio Shaolin
What do you think of the quiet luxury trend? Find more home decor inspiration in our Home Decor page.

