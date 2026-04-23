Missing Superman? Catch David Corenswet in 'Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story'

David Corenswet didn't show up to CinemaCon this year (considering he's busy filming James Gunn's Superman: Man of Tomorrow with Nicholas Hoult, I completely understand), but we did get a first look at his new movie for Paramount, Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story.

In a pre-recorded message, David explained that despite being a lifelong Eagles fan, he couldn't help but feel invested in the humanity of John Tuggle's one and only catch for the New York Giants...and the fact that a whole slew of Eagles fans in the stadium cheered for him. Mr. Irrelevant is a truly American story of an underdog who went on to live his dreams and honestly, I love movies like that so I'm already invested.

Here's everything you need to know about Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story before it hits theaters on Christmas Day 2026.

What is Mr. Irrelevant:The John Tuggle Story about? Paramount Pictures Mr. Irrelevant is a movie that follows the NFL career of New York Giants player John Tuggle. The movie draws its title from the nickname given to the person who's the final pick in the NFL draft every year. (Although as my dad pointed out, even if you're last, you're still being drafted to the NFL...there's nothing irrelevant about that.) Tuggle was the final pick in the 1983 draft, and the movie will track his football career, and his personal relationships, amid a health diagnosis that changes everything. "What happens when a person who has defined himself by optimism and resilience is faced with a losing struggle?" David Corenswet told People. "Can grace and dignity and humor and love transform failure into its own kind of success? These are the questions I thought were asked by John's story and I think are asked of each of us at various points in life."

Who's starring in Mr. Irrelevant with David Corenswet? Maya Dehlin Spach/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The cast of the movie is really remarkable, but there's no doubt that David Corenswet serves as the heart of the film. “The true story of John Tuggle was filled with triumph and laughter, romance and heartache,” director Jonathan Levine added in the People interview. They needed “an actor who could deliver on all of those things: someone who radiated John's charm, charisma and infectious good nature, but also had the dramatic chops to navigate his journey with truth and depth [and David] is truly the only person I can imagine playing John.” “He is the beating heart and soul of this movie, and I can't wait for audiences to see him playing this real-life superhero.” The Mr. Irrelevant:The John Tuggle Story cast includes: David Corenswet (Superman, Twisters) as John Tuggle

(Superman, Twisters) as John Tuggle Isabel May (1883, Scream 7) as Katie

(1883, Scream 7) as Katie Michael Shannon (Knives Out, Revolutionary Road) as Bill Parcells

(Knives Out, Revolutionary Road) as Bill Parcells David Krumholtz (The Santa Clause, Oppenheimer) as Julius Horai

Where can I watch Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story? Paramount Pictures Mr. Irrelevant is coming to theaters on December 25, 2026.

Stay tuned for more news on David Corenswet's upcoming movies (including if he ends up booking the role of Charlie Lastra in Book Lovers) by following us on Facebook.