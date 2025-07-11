If you ask me, the cure for superhero fatigue isn't eliminating the genre altogether — it's creating unique and passionate stories that viewers will care about. Because that's the issue: people just don't care anymore! Well, despite the fact I've always been more of a Marvel movie gal, DC & Warner Bros.' new Superman has me absolutely gagged.

It's got so much life and color, where previous adaptations made me feel like they were draining the life out of the comics. And the best part? The movie's led by the hottest guy from Twisters. No, not Glen Powell: David Corenswet! (Whose initials are DC...it's meant to be!). Superman also already has a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes...so, yeah, that's pretty serious.

Here's everything you need to know about Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, in theaters July 11, 2025.

Is Superman 2025 out yet? Yes, Superman flew into theaters July 11, 2025. It's the perfect movie to watch this weekend!

Who is replacing Henry Cavill as Superman? Warner Bros. Pictures The last Superman we got on the big screen was played by Henry Cavill, but the new iteration of the hero will be played by David Corenswet. And honestly, David might be my favorite Superman yet! He has the adorable nerdy quality that I always felt like Henry Cavill was missing, but that doesn't sacrifice any of his power. He also understands Superman inside and out. "One of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," writer-director James Gunn said on the movie set (via Gizmodo). "He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes…He’s incredibly powerful and could be considered scary. He wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope and shows that positivity. And that really clicked in for me.”

Who's in the Superman cast? Warner Bros. Pictures The Superman cast is literally so perfect, I wouldn't change a single thing. Here's the full cast list: David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman

as Clark Kent/Superman Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

as Lois Lane Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

as Lex Luthor Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl

as Hawkgirl Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen

as Jimmy Olsen Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific

as Mister Terrific Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

as Metamorpho Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardiner

as Guy Gardiner Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher

as Eve Teschmacher María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer

as The Engineer Wendell Pierce as Perry White

as Perry White Alan Tudyk as Four

as Four Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent

as Jonathan Kent Neva Howell as Martha Kent

What is Superman about? Warner Bros. Pictures Superman follows our titular hero as he tries to keep the world safe from monsters, and Lex Luthor. It's got a lot of the qualities you love about older Superman movies, with a whole new tone. I totally agree with Warner Bros.' assessment that the film has "a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind." And that particular mix of qualities and emotion is exactly what Superman is all about. “There’s humor in it, but it’s trying to create something that is grounded, but also it’s an incredibly fanciful world," James continues. "It’s fantasy, it’s taking from other things like Game of Thrones where it’s this universe where superheroes actually exist. What are they like? There’s a magic there that’s undeniable.” I admittedly do wish it had more groundedness and drama, but its DNA is pure comic book, so comic fans are sure to love it!

Is Superman a romance? Warner Bros. Pictures Okay so Superman isn't technically a romance, but the chemistry between Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet is so unbelievable, that it's a standout detail from the entire film. And their dynamic is better than any rom-com I've seen this whole year. Like, the entire internet wants these two in a good old fashion rom-com!! Does that mean we can classify Superman as a superhero romance movie?

Where was Superman filmed? Warner Bros. Pictures Superman filmed from February to July 2024 around the world, including Norway, Ohio, and Georgia.

