Whoa, Emily Henry Has 'Book Lovers' Fans In A Tizzy After THAT David Corenswet Comment

Rom-com lovers, listen up. After those GQ photos of David Corenswet broke the internet, everyone started fan casting him in all kinds of romance movies, musicals, and more. And nobody hopped on that like Emily Henry fans. David's down-to-earth attitude, his charm, and his radiant joy, he's literally the romance movie leading man we've been waiting for. And EmHen herself just weighed in.

Is David Corenswet going to be in an Emily Henry movie?

We don't have an official cast announcement for anything aside from People We Meet On Vacation — but we do know that Emily Henry followed David Corenswet on Instagram after everyone started fancasting him in her books. And, naturally, this sent everyone into a tizzy (including me).

And when a fan asked Emily what she thought about David as Charlie from Book Lovers, the author replied, "get him on board and I'm in 💯." THIS IS SO SERIOUS! DAVID PICK UP THE PHONE!

"this man could read me a cereal box and i’d still fall in love," one X user said, while another added, "he’s destined to be an emhen boy i feel it in my bones."