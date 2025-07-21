Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Romance lovers, listen up!

Whoa, Emily Henry Has 'Book Lovers' Fans In A Tizzy After THAT David Corenswet Comment

david corenswet emily henry book lovers fan cast
Amazon/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 21, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Rom-com lovers, listen up. After those GQ photos of David Corenswet broke the internet, everyone started fan casting him in all kinds of romance movies, musicals, and more. And nobody hopped on that like Emily Henry fans. David's down-to-earth attitude, his charm, and his radiant joy, he's literally the romance movie leading man we've been waiting for. And EmHen herself just weighed in.

Here's everything we know about those Emily Henry David Corenswet fancasts.

Is David Corenswet going to be in an Emily Henry movie?

We don't have an official cast announcement for anything aside from People We Meet On Vacation — but we do know that Emily Henry followed David Corenswet on Instagram after everyone started fancasting him in her books. And, naturally, this sent everyone into a tizzy (including me).

And when a fan asked Emily what she thought about David as Charlie from Book Lovers, the author replied, "get him on board and I'm in 💯." THIS IS SO SERIOUS! DAVID PICK UP THE PHONE!

"this man could read me a cereal box and i’d still fall in love," one X user said, while another added, "he’s destined to be an emhen boy i feel it in my bones."

Who else could be in the Funny Story cast?

There are a ton of amazing fan cast ideas for Nora, who is Charlie's rival-turned-friend-turned-more. Popular choices include Simone Ashley, Saoirse Ronan, and Sophie Turner.

Are any of Emily Henry's books made into movies?

Yes, all of Emily Henry's books are currently being turned into movies and TV shows, except for Great Big Beautiful Life (but I wouldn't be surprised if we get an announcement soon!). Here are all the books we'll see onscreen soon:

  • People We Meet On Vacation
  • Book Lovers
  • Beach Read
  • Funny Story
  • Happy Place

Check out what Logan Lerman said about those Beach Read fan casts!

celebritypop cultureentertainmentmovie

The Latest

the summer i turned pretty season 3 release date
Entertainment

Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

gilmore girls hallmark channel
Entertainment

'Gilmore Girls' Fans Rejoice! Hallmark Just Made A Major Announcement.

david corenswet emily henry book lovers fan cast
Entertainment

Emily Henry Has 'Book Lovers' Fans In A Tizzy After THAT David Corenswet Comment

​Holy Grail Trader Joe's Products
Food News & Menu Updates

11 “Holy Grail” Trader Joe’s Products Shoppers Say You Can’t Pass Up

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit