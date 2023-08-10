Would You Try These Atrocious Mustard Skittles?
Out of all the zany and absurd foods, there couldn’t be a more unconventional promise than that of mustard Skittles. Yes – you read that right – mustard Skittles are, in fact, a thing. But do they really need to be? Lucky for you, my taste buds and I are braving the unlikely (and, TBH, concerning) candy combo to answer that question today.
About Mustard Skittles
To be transparent, the mustard-flavored candy never sounded appealing to me, but I *had* to give it a try out of its sheer wackiness. Originally created for National Mustard Day (August 5), French’s teamed up with Skittles to bring “summer’s tangiest yellow candy” to the masses, in a fashion I imagine is frighteningly similar to whatever the hell happened in Frankenstein’s lab. Mustard Skittles aren’t French’s first food-fusion rodeo – they’ve seen both mustard donuts and mustard ice cream come to life over the years. I’m still deciding whether that’s cool or confusing.
Mustard Skittles Taste Test
I was expecting a full-on mustard stench upon opening the fun-sized package of Skittles, but alas, there was no scent at all. This set me up to think there would be much of a strong condiment flavor at all.
The flavor is unsuspecting… until it’s really not. Upon sinking my teeth into a single Skittle, all I got was straight-up sugar. No less than one second later, it was an overwhelmingly intense mustard spice – yes, spice of all things! All sensations and tastes considered, the main note I gathered from eating mustard Skittles is: copper. A *little* disappointing for such a massive commitment to the (mustard) bit.
Mustard Skittles’ redeeming quality is that it does end on a sweet note, which is what you’d expect from the candy. It’s also quite marvelous how French’s x Skittles replicated the mustard taste, albeit very weak, very artificial, and very off-putting.
Would you try mustard Skittles?
Sign up for our weekly newsletter to see more wacky taste tests!
Images via French's Mustard + Skittles
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.