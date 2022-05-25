Stay On Trend With These 32 Ideas For Summer Nails
We're always looking for new beauty ideas and these summer nails — from nail polish colors to press-ons to design inspo — are sure to set you in the right direction. These nail ideas (which work great for both manicures and pedicures) are all about the childlike wonder of bold primaries, nostalgic prints, and dreamy pastels. Stick to one color palette or mix everything together for a color explosion that's as fun to create as it is to look at.
Summer Nail Colors
Dear Sundays No.40 ($18)
Give your mani a mood boost with one of summer's hottest colors. Equal parts edgy and sophisticated, it's just as complex as the person who's wearing it ;).
Olive & June Counselor In Training ($9)
Say hello to summer with a peachy shade that balances subtlety and making a statement.
OPI Exotic Birds Do Not Tweet ($13)
Shine as bright as the sun with a neon yellow nail. This polish is chip-resistant and will stay for up to 11 days.
essie Clambake Glossy Shine Finish ($10)
Take your regular bold red to the next level by picking a shade that has some orange mixed in. It'll pop like a neon!
Lottie London Plant Based Nail Color What's the T ($5)
Something about this polish makes us feel powerful and carefree, which makes it a perfect summer shade.
Fanchromatic Nails Eleven Polish With Color-Changing Flakes ($11)
If you love to give a subtle nod to your favorite characters, you'll love this brand. Get ready for this weekend's Stranger Things 4 with some nail polish inspired by our favorite '80s teen.
Pleasing The Shroom Bloom Set ($65)
The best thing about this set from Harry Styles (aside from the gorgeous colors) is that they're incredibly customizable. Apply the shades overtop one another, or add the included floral decals.
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Travel Seekers ($10)
If you ask us, you can never go wrong with a powder blue polish. The fact that it has some sparkle factor just makes us love it even more.
Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish ($30)
Since you can't spend every waking hour until September in the water, carry that poolside mindset with an aqua nail polish. Plus, the bottle is so artsy you can use it as decor.
ORLY Turn It Up ($10)
We love this confetti nail polish, and not just because we thought it was full of sprinkles the first time we saw it. But either way, sprinkles and confetti both mean one thing: it's party time.
Press-Ons For Summer
Chillhouse x Lauren Ladnier Line Dance ($18)
Chillhouse's new collab with Lauren Ladnier is the kind of unexpected minimalism we're always looking to add to our beauty routine.
Color Camp Flora Press Ons ($58)
We love the way that this set softens the harsh edge of neon green by melting it into the white. Rock them all summer and then save them for an unexpected color for winter!
Color Camp Happy Place Press Ons ($64)
We don't need much of an excuse to smile but these nails serve as a great reminder. Plus, when you're having a bad day, what's better than having a cute little face smiling up at you?
GELAPRESSED 3D Cloud Nail Art Stickers ($5)
Paint your nails with your favorite polish, then add these little decals. It'll still give you the look of a salon manicure without the hassle and discomfort that can come with press-ons!
imPRESS Press-on Manicure Checkmate ($9)
This waterproof and chip-proof set combines geometric design with glam jewels. To say we're obsessed is an understatement.
Olive & June Bikini Bottoms Press-Ons ($10)
A floral mani that's basically like a 'kini for your nails? Yes please. It'll add some tropical vibes to your look this summer and lasts for at least a week.
SHRINE UO Exclusive Coffin Press-On False Nails ($16)
Butterflies are back and better than ever, baby. This set is the perfect way to add this y2k trend to your look.
Glamermaid Jumping Light Tone ($15)
Add some cheerful pastels and a bit of texture to your mani with these press-on nails. Instead of nail glue, this set comes with removable adhesive for a mess-free application!
Paintlab Reusable Gel Nails ($15)
Get some variety within the same color palette by picking an ombré set like this one! They're bold enough to work for summer, and romantic enough for V-Day come February.
Static Nails Doe Round Set ($24)
One minute this mani looks like cotton candy, the next it looks like chrome-reflecting light. Love! Each nail can last up to 18 days on your first wear *and* can be reworn up to six other times.
Summer Nail Art Inspo
Neons might be a summer classic, but we're suckers for toned-down pinks and greens. Play with different shapes, lines, and even some stick-on jewels for a completely unique look. Make it a game and see if you can make all your nails different!
Make some waves with a nail art brush and two different shades of the same color. Practicing this design will help it come more naturally, so just move slowly and carefully while you get the hang of it.
When it comes to nail art, we overlook our toes... a lot. If you're sick of your go-to neutral, try a funky pattern instead! Create your design on your big toe, then paint the rest of your toes with all the different colors.
Sometimes all you need to make a statement is a simple but fun design, like this squiggle. Bonus points if your mani matches your jewelry.
Orange you glad we included this mani?! Sorry, we had to. Extra bright orange makes this look pop, but swap the polish for yellow and suddenly you have a lemony look.
Who says you have to stick to one design?! Go crazy with different shapes and silhouettes (even within the same nail) for a pattern explosion.
Don't be afraid to combine different shapes and vibes within your mani. Funky checkerboard and tie die never looked so good together.
A French manicure is super classy, and changing up the colors gives it a '90s redo. If you can't get the hand of free-handing the half moons, try using tape.
Rainbow dots work with blank space to create a look that is uber sophisticated but minimalist enough that it won't clash with anything in your closet. If you like the watercolor look, just use a toothpick after you paint on the dots!
Pairing a warm color like orange with a cool blue, especially when the pair reminds us of sherbet, never disappoints. The fun designs are just the cherry on top!
If you don't have a nail kit, don't worry! Just grab a toothpick or a bobby pin to create these dots. To get that eyeball look, layer smaller dots on top of the bigger dots.
There's no rule that says florals *have* to be for spring. Stand out in a salon full of bold and punchy neons with a garden-inspired look. If you want it to feel more summery, just swap the colors for something brighter.
