From Grandma-Chic to Quiet Luxury: The Internet’s Favorite Celebrity Homes

Check out these popular celebrity homes on AD's Open the Door!

Celebrity homes feel aspirational yet familiar. We use them as inspiration and to see if we share something in common with our favorite stars, whether it be a collection or a. We got a peek at the most popular celebrity homes on Architectural Digest's Open Door YouTube series — thanks to stats pulled from Hollywood Hills real estate experts RubyHome — as well as some of our personal faves. Keep reading to see if your favorite made the list.

Lana Condor To All the Boys I Loved Before star takes us inside her LA "dream" home where she also hosted her wedding. The home blends quiet luxury with comfortable touches, such soft neutrals, layered textures, and indoor-outdoor flow. Personal heirlooms, Italian-inspired details, and cozy gathering spaces reflect her love of hosting, family, and creating a warm, elegant sanctuary.

Kendall Jenner The model and founder retreats to her “grandma-chic” mountain home, where comfort and character lead the way. From the coziest chintz-upholstered sofa to vintage-inspired furniture and decor, the space embraces a no-rules approach to design. A piano by the fireplace makes it just as perfect for entertaining as it is for curling up with a book.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott The couple bring an elevated yet playful sensibility to their home, blending bold prints with thoughtfully chosen vintage fixtures. A baby-blue kitchen pairs panel-ready appliances with a distinctly European feel, while a printed mural moment adds personality and charm. Zooey admits to loving maximalist design with bold wallpapers and pattern. The outdoor space has an English garden vibe. Inside, plaster sconces and French-inspired details create warmth, while an embroidered wallpaper in the bedroom adds a soft, storybook finish.

Emma Chamberlain Emma Chamberlain brings an eclectic, playful spirit to her beautifully designed home, layering flea market scores and vintage shop finds to make the space feel entirely her own. Drawing from different eras, she creates a mix that shouldn’t work, but somehow does, because every piece reflects her distinct point of view.

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner's farm-style Los Angeles home is full of warmth and character, with stained-glass windows and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. From her wood-clad, treehouse-inspired kitchen—complete with a dedicated baking station—to the backyard orchard, it hardly feels like the middle of L.A. A mom of teens, Garner designed the space for real life, with cozy stone fireplaces, a dining room that doubles as a meeting space, a book-filled library, and an all-blue TV room that’s everyone’s favorite. The vibe is unfussy and inviting—very much a “feet go everywhere” kind of home.

Amanda Seyfried Amanda Seyfried's NYC pied-à-terre is a light-filled, farmhouse-inspired extension of her upstate home. Dramatic arched windows flood the space, while custom built-ins, a skylit kitchen, and cozy bunk beds make it as functional as it is inviting for family life. An oak-paneled entry with a mirror sets the tone, leading into airy living spaces and bookshelves filled with personal touches, including her daughter’s artwork and even a ceramic toilet made by her sister.

Winnie Harlow The model brings full-on Hollywood glamour to her Los Angeles home, where a white, luxe foundation is layered with black accents and gold details for a striking, monochrome look. Cozy textures—from bouclé seating to plush, sheep-like stools—soften the space, while vintage statement pieces and personal touches add depth. Pops of color and sculptural decor keep it feeling playful.

Maude Apatow Apatow brings a feminine, whimsical touch to her first New York City apartment, layering bird and garden-inspired wallpaper to create a soft contrast to the city’s hectic pace. A pink-and-marble kitchen adds polish, while a gold mirror over the fireplace and a chic bar cart (martinis, of course) make it feel grown-up yet playful. Personal details—like her cat’s tower and curated art—give the space a cozy, lived-in charm.

More Popular Celebrity Homes From Architectural Digest Hilary Duff Duff's home has plenty of space, plants, and chickens. While each piece is beautiful and arranged well, she doesn't let that stop her family from really living in the house — there are water rings and scuff marks that show the home has a history. Unique shapes add lots of personality, and with different prints and decor, she's a great lesson in maximalism.

Wiz Khalifa The rapper, singer, and songwriter's home is a place to play as well as live. With enough room for his son to run around, a game room with a pool table, and a balcony to look out over L.A., it makes for a relaxing home. Khalifa's favorite part of the house (ours too) is the recording studio.

Zedd Zedd's home is different than your normal house because he's split it up into three different sections: work, living, and sleeping. Tall ceilings and glass walls offer lots of natural light all over the house, and a patio outside the master has a table, TV, and fire. Yes, please.

Jessica Alba This family doesn't just include Jessica and her kids — they have a family gallery wall full of their ancestors to remind them all where they came from. Plenty of windows and a huge couch make it easy to watch the kids play outside while relaxing with a cup of coffee. The kitchen has natural materials, dark cabinets, and a breakfast nook that's great for snacking.

Robert Downey Jr. The MCU star's home is somewhere we could totally see ourselves living. It's full of bright colors and lots of lounging space. We love all of the pop artwork the family has around the house, almost as much as we love the fact that the top of the windmill is a workspace.

Dakota Johnson The internet went wild for Dakota Johnson's earthy home (and green kitchen), and we can't blame them. The mix of beautiful scenery, and a colorful yet minimalist interior with its old-school aesthetic is jaw-dropping. The piano (and some of the furniture) is vintage, and the large patio is the perfect place for an outdoor dinner party.

Aaron Paul This Idaho home proves that you don't have to live in a big city to have a beautiful place to live. This cabin is incredibly cozy with its wood and stone materials, but offers plenty of space and natural light so you don't feel crowded. Using the same print in the curtains, pillows, and wallpaper ties multiple rooms together. The game room has a pool table and books but doesn't have easily accessible WiFI so that it can be a phone-free zone.

Nicole Scherzinger Lots of movement and details add dimension since a lot of this home is black and white. The den has some color, which is the perfect place for relaxing and for creativity. Calcutta marble and dark wood elevate this kitchen, and big windows allow you to see the view when you cook. Our favorite piece in the whole house (besides the pink couches in the movie theater)? The big slab of big maple leaf wood for the dining table.

Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth's home is heavily influence by Georgian style and European homes. Details like tiles and a fireplace in the entryway make it feel more welcoming, and a functional but stylish dining room is both formal and comfortable. Many of the rooms balance a modern and classic feel for an elevated look.

Chlöe Bailey A long entryway and hallway put plenty of distance between Chlöe and the outside world and feature artsy pictures of Chlöe and her sister. Her desk is big enough for all of her music equipment, and when it comes to colors and textures, she mixes shades like dark blue, mustard, and dark wood to give it a moodiness. For a one-of-a-kind take on artwork, she has a gallery wall of film outtakes in matching frames.

Meg Ryan Classy and minimalist, this New York apartment is exactly what you'd expect Meg Ryan's home to look like, and we're in love. The attention to detail is intentional, and with a black-and-white base, there's room for colorful accents and complex designs.

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Featured image of Emma Chamberlain's home used with permission, courtesy of Architectural Digest.

This post has been updated.