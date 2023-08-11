New Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees And Iced Teas Are Reportedly On The Way
Dunkin’ is taking the success of their Harpoon Brewery collab and running with it, allegedly preparing to launch a line of spiked iced coffees and iced teas sometime in the future. VinePair reported on Monday that the ‘Dunkin’ Spiked’ name is officially on the list of label approvals as part of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) database – meaning some boozy coffee and tea canned cocktails could be coming our way soon! Here’s what we know about the hard beverages so far. 👀
Everything We Know About Dunkin' Spiked Drinks
Though we’re far from securing an official release date, there’s actually a Dunkin’ Spiked website that previews the potential boozy drink offerings. Still in its early stages (there’s not a lot to see or read, plus you can’t really buy anything yet), the webpage has tabs for hard iced coffees and iced teas.
Of the coffees, there’s an Original flavor listed, as well as Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla – all drinkable at 6% ABV. These flavors mimic the chain’s ready-to-drink options, which are so yum, even sans alcohol. The previews for iced tea suggest a Slightly Sweet variety, as well as Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Mango Pineapple at 5% ABV. Perfect for summer!
Image via Dunkin' Spiked
From what we can tell, only the Original Iced Coffee and Slightly Sweet Iced Tea will be only available to buy as a 6-pack or 19.2oz single-serve can. The rest of the beverages seem to be slated for a 4-pack of spiked coffee or tea, respectively. Not all of the flavors listed on the Dunkin’ Spiked website have the TTB approval (yet), but whatever their fate, we certainly can’t wait to ride an extra buzz from Dunkin’ Spiked bevs.
Lead photo by Greta Hoffman / PEXELS
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.