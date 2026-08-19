My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 is officially coming to Netflix! The romance show (which I’ve always affectionately referred to as The Summer I Turned Pretty for horse girls) opens after the death of Jackie’s (Nikki Rodriguez) parents. She moves in with family friends, and promptly finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between brothers Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde). Because who isn’t worrying about romance after the death of their entire family?

Here's everything we know about My Life With the Walter Boys season 4 before it drops on Netflix.

Ashby Gentry and Noah LaLonde tease 'My Life With the Walter Boys' season 4. At Netflix's End of Summer Bash, I got the full scoop on what Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry want to see in My Life With the Walter Boys season 4. "Redemption, I'm hoping for redemption," Ashby jokes. "I need it. So yeah, pray for me." Anyone who's watched season 4 will remember that things end on a pretty dicey note for Cole who (SPOILER!), on his way to confess his love for Jackie, gets in a car accident that flips him off the road. "There's a lot to be curious about," Noah teases on the carpet, "Am I gonna be around? I don't know. I hope so. That's about as much as I can say." But while Cole and Jackie definitely seem like endgame, I'm hoping we also see Kiley and Alex end up together. "Oh man, I'm so conflicted," Ashby shares. "My hot take is that like they're definitely right for each other, but why now, Alex? Why not earlier? My hot take is that he needs to earn her love back. I don't really know if he deserves her yet and she needs to know that she's not a second choice to anybody."

'My Life With the Walter Boys' season 4 could come in 2027. Netflix We didn't get a release date for the upcoming season of the show, but it's safe to assume we'll see new episodes next year, after season 3 releases in 2026. Season 3 was actually announced around this time last year before the second season dropped at the end of the summer, so we should be able to press play before the holidays. “I know I speak for the writers, the cast and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season,” showrunner Melanie Halsall told Variety in a statement. “Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell — I can’t wait to share them with our amazing audience, who have shown so much love for this show. We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in.”

But the 'My Life With the Walter Boys' cast list could change... Netflix The end of season 2 left the fate of George (Marc Blucas) up in the air after what looked like a heart attack. Yeah, I'm nervous! But I'm choosing to believe he'll be okay...either way, here's the cast we can expect for season 3: Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

as Jackie Noah LaLonde as Cole

as Cole Ashby Gentry as Alex

as Alex Chad Rook as Mac

as Mac Naveen Paddock as Eliot

as Eliot Erin Karpluk as Hannah

as Hannah Marc Blucas as George

as George Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

as Katherine Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

as Nathan Connor Stanhope as Danny

as Danny Johnny Link as Will

as Will Alix West Lefler as Parker

as Parker Jaylan Evans as Skylar

as Skylar Myles Perez as Lee

as Lee Ashley Tavares as Tara

as Tara Dean Petriw as Jordan

as Jordan Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

as Isaac Zoë Soul as Haley

as Haley Alix West Lefler as Parker

as Parker Lennix James as Benny

as Benny Ellie O’Brien as Grace

as Grace Kolton Stewart as Dylan

as Dylan Mya Lowe as Kiley

as Kiley Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

as Olivia Alisha Newton as Erin

as Erin Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen

as Coach Allen Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

as Mato Alex Quijano as Richard

Are you excited for My Life With the Walter Boys season 4? Check out our interviews with the cast!

This post has been updated.