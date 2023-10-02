EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Kravchuk Talks Her First Cookbook’s Release
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
When Natasha Kravchuk says she loves cooking, she truly means it. Her passion for developing recipes, cooking, and serving dishes to others has helped her build a successful online blog with hundreds of recipes that have connected over 13 million users all over the world through food. Her latest culinary venture is a premiere cookbook named eponymously after her blog, Natasha’s Kitchen.
Though you’d think Natasha’s journey is just beginning, her history with food goes a long way back. Growing up as a Ukrainian refugee, Natasha watched her mom’s work in the kitchen closely. With a handful of simple ingredients, she could create such satisfying traditional dishes.
As time went on, Natasha found herself craving the same meals. She wanted to recreate them, but hit a few roadblocks when she tried to find actual recipes.
“There wasn't anything really online, and the books that were available were like textbooks and they were outdated – not very helpful. So [my husband and I] decided, let's start a blog.”
And thus, Natasha’s Kitchen was born.
“We got recipes from my mom and from my husband's mom. It initially started out as the Ukrainian things that we love to eat, and people loved it, too,” Natasha said. “I guess they loved having that resource of familiar flavors and it just kind of grew and grew from there. Now we have a little bit of everything, just because America is so much of a melting pot.”
Though some cookbooks contain hours-long recipes with ingredients you may have never even kept in your kitchen, Natasha’s aims to be totally simple and straightforward.
“My recipes are approachable,” Natasha said. “You won't open the pages and find saffron, because most people don't cook with saffron. It's the same with pretty much all of the recipes in here. It's not intimidating – it's approachable.”
Between the pages, you’ll find recipes for everything from nourishing breakfasts, cheesy pastas, refreshing salads, and harmonious desserts. One thing they all have in common is how easy they are to prepare and share.
“What I love the most about [the cookbook] is I know that it's going to help other people and bless families to be able to try a recipe that works that everyone's going to love,” Natasha said. “I think that's why people come back to our site – because they can trust that the recipes will work.”
You can pre-order Natasha’s Kitchen now, or you can buy the book starting October 3 via major book retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target.
Zuppa Toscana Recipe From Natasha's Kitchen
This Zuppa Toscana recipe was crafted to emulate Olive Garden's famed soup, but Natasha insists making it yourself will be so much more satisfying.
"Sometimes, when you go to the restaurant, it seems like [this dish] is something that was from the bottom of the pot," Natasha said. "But when you make it at home, you know everything that went into it. You can use the best, freshest ingredients."
If you do one thing while making Zuppa Toscana, follow this tip from Natasha:
"It seems like there's a lot of garlic in the soup, but don't skimp on the garlic," Natasha said. "It is like a whole head of garlic, about 10 big cloves, so it's a generous amount, but it really flavors the broth and makes it taste like authentic Olive Garden soup. And don't don't substitute it with pre-minced garlic. It's a big no.”
Ingredients:
- 6 slices regular-cut bacon, chopped
- 1 pound bulk spicy Italian sausage
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- Extra-light olive oil or vegetable oil, as needed
- 1 medium head of garlic (about 10 large cloves – don’t skimp!), peeled and minced
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (optional if you’re eating gluten-free)
- 8 cups Homemade Chicken Bone Broth (page 126 of Natasha's Kitchen) or store-bought low-sodium chicken broth or stock
- 2 cups filtered water
- 5 medium Yukon gold or russet potatoes (about 1½ pounds), unpeeled and sliced into ¼-inch-thick pieces
- 1 bunch (6-7 cups) of curly kale, leaves stripped, rinsed, and chopped
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving
Instructions:
- In a 5½-quart Dutch oven or large heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat, add the bacon and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and crisp. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate.
- Pour off all but about 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat from the pot and return the pot to medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it up with the back of a wooden spoon or spatula as you stir, for 6 to 8 minutes, until it has browned. Transfer the sausage to the paper towel–lined plate with the bacon and set aside.
- Add the onions to the pot, reduce the heat to medium, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until soft and golden. If the pan begins to look dry, add the oil as needed. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle the flour (if using) over the onions and garlic and stir constantly for 1 minute. Stir in the broth and 2 cups water, and bring to a boil.
- Add the potatoes and cook for 12 to 14 minutes, until the potatoes are just tender. Add the kale and the reserved sausage and bring the soup back up to a gentle boil. Stir in the cream, salt, and pepper, adding more if needed.
- Remove the pot from the heat. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with the bacon and a sprinkling of Parmesan.
- Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Pro Tips & Tricks:
- Using hot Italian sausage is the closest to the restaurant version and adds a pleasant spiciness to this soup, but if you want to make it more kid-friendly, use a mild Italian sausage.
- To make this gluten-free, simply omit the flour.
- To strip the kale leaves, hold the end of the stem with one hand. With the other hand, pinch just above where the leaves start and run your fingers firmly along the stem, pulling off the leaves as you go. Don’t peel the potatoes! The skins add texture to the dish and make it feel even more rustic.
- Don’t skimp on the garlic. It might look like a lot, but the strong garlic flavor will mellow as the soup simmers, giving you an even richer-tasting broth.
Blueberry Galette Recipe From Natasha's Kitchen
This Blueberry Galette is perfect for ending a hearty meal, or even eating for breakfast.
“You don't need any fancy tools to make this. It comes together really quickly," Natasha said. "You can make it with just about any fruit that's in-season. I think blueberries are a favorite just because of how jammy and juicy they become once they're baked. Then serve it with ice cream, of course.”
Ingredients:
For the crust
- 1 ¹⁄³ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes and chilled
- 5 to 6 tablespoons ice water, plus more as needed
For the blueberry filling
- 4 cups fresh blueberries, rinsed and well-drained
- ¹⁄³ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
For assembly
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 tablespoon coarse turbinado
- sugar
- 1 teaspoon unsalted butter,
- diced
- Vanilla ice cream, to serve
Instructions:
- Make The Crust: In a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Pulse until well mixed. Add the butter and pulse eight to ten times, until the butter is pea-sized. Add the ice water 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing between each addition. Your dough is ready when it just begins to clump and holds together when pinched with your fingertips. If needed, add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Turn out the dough onto a clean work surface and form it into a disk. Don’t overwork it; just pat it into a disk shape. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.
- When ready to assemble, preheat the oven to 425°F. On a floured sheet of parchment paper, use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to a 12-inch circle. Dust with more flour if needed to keep the dough from sticking to your rolling pin. Transfer the dough on the parchment paper to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate while you make the filling.
- make the filling : In a medium bowl, toss the blueberries with the sugar, flour, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Stir until the flour is incorporated and starts to look a little syrupy.
- Spread the filling over the center of the prepared crust, leaving a 2-inch border. Fold the edges of the galette up and over the filling, pinching together the overlapping edges to form a nice seal. Try to patch up any cracks in the dough.
- Assemble For Serving: In a small bowl, use a fork to beat together the egg and water. Brush the crust with the egg wash and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar. Dot the top of the blueberries with the butter and bake for 25 to 28 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and the berry juices are bubbling. It’s OK if some of the blueberry juices leak from the crust; that’s what the parchment paper is for!
- Let the galette cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Serve with the vanilla ice cream (if using).
Pro Tips & Tricks:
- If your blueberries are very sweet, you may want to use a bit less sugar, closer to ¼ cup.
- If you don’t have a food processor, you can use a pastry blender and a wooden spoon to form the dough.
- Do not skip refrigerating the dough. Chilling hardens the butter inside the dough so that it maintains its structure as it bakes. This way, the butter won’t ooze out, turning it into a sad, flat crust.
Photography by Charity Burggraaf.
