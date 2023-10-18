22 Gourmet-Tier Savory Galette Recipes That Will Stun The Dinner Table
More rustic than a pie or a tart, galettes are the kind of no-fuss French pastry that are perfect for newbie bakers — or anyone who's not quite keen on handling homemade dough. When you use store-bought pastry, all you have to do for a stellar snack is roll, fold, and bake – in 20 minutes you'll have yourself a dinner-friendly dish! That is, if you stuff it with the right stuff. 😏 Here are some savory galette recipes that will have you making pastry like a pro, even if you've never touched baking supplies before.
Seasonal Vegetable Galette
Savory galette recipes are a great excuse for using up extra produce you might have lying around the kitchen. Whatever season you're working with, simply load up some galette crust with your veggie picks, bake, and dive into deliciousness. (via Brit + Co.)
Zucchini and Heirloom Tomato Galette with Garlic Yogurt Sauce
This whole-wheat galette features thinly sliced zucchini and a garlicky yogurt sauce that’s like a love letter to your taste buds. (via Veggie and the Beast)
Ricotta, Potato, and Spring Pea GaletteYou’re looking at a peppery butter crust that’s lined with hearty potatoes, then topped with fresh spring peas, ricotta cheese, and a zesty lemon dill drizzle. You get a burst of springy flavor in every single bite. (via Baking the Goods)
Rustic Goat Cheese, Chorizo and Mushrooms Galette
Spicy chorizo and creamy goat cheese are the most perfect pairing in this savory galette. A dash of hot paprika gives every slice an extra zingy bite. (via Del’s Cooking Twist)
Rustic Prosciutto and Kale Galette
If you’re always looking for ways to sneak in your daily greens, this galette baby is your jam. You gotta love veggies when they’re delivered pizza-style! (Honest Cooking)
Herbed Tomato Galette with Parmesan Crust
This savory galette bakes up extra crispy in a cast iron skillet, and the tangy Parmesan crust is just divine. (via Culinary Ginger)
Zucchini and Caramelized Onion Galette with Gruyere
The savoriness of this recipe will enchant you. The cheese becomes *so* smooth once baked, making for a great companion to the veggies. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Vegan Butternut Galette with Apples, Shallots, and Black Pepper Crust
Every single part of this savory galette works together for a dash of elegance. Bring this one to the dinner table, and get ready for it to turn you speechless. (via The First Mess)
Ricotta, Basil Pesto and Cherry Tomato Galette
Craving a taste of Italian food? This tomato-packed galette will satisfy your hankering. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Spicy Sweet Potato Galette with Broccoli, Bacon, and Balsamic Reduction
This veggie bonanza is easy-peasy to make, because the recipe is jump-started with store-bought dough. No one at the table will be able to tell. (via Cooking and Beer)
Bourbon Gouda & Smoked Ham Galette with Brandied Cherries
If there’s any better taste trio than cheese, pork, and whiskey we haven’t seen it yet. Seriously – you had us at *gouda.* (via Grilled Cheese Social)
Heirloom Tomato Galette with Honey and Thyme
This savory galette is made with a unique cornmeal crust that soaks up every ounce of juice from those tasty heirloom tomatoes. Cut yourself some slack by using some pre-made dough. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Honeynut Squash Galette with Goat Cheese
This savory galette still holds onto a twinge of sweetness, thanks to the squash variety. (via Barley & Sage)
Savory Mushroom Tart Recipe with Shallots & Rosemary
Shallots, mushrooms, and Gruyere cheese are a French cooking classic with good (read: tasty) reason. (via A Side of Sweet)
Savory Galette with Beef, Peppers, and Leeks
This savory galette is hearty enough to please even the staunchest carnivores in your crowd. (via That Other Cooking Blog)
Spinach and Artichoke Galette
This baby is like everyone’s fave spinach-artichoke dip baked into a crispy-thin pie. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Sausage Galette with Zucchini, Ricotta, and Sage
When it comes to savory flavors, sausage and sage are a truly dynamic duo. (via White on Rice Couple)
Easy Tomato Galette
The tenderness of the tomatoes in this savory galette recipe contrast so perfectly with the crisp outer crust. It makes for such an addicting texture, that you won't want to stop eating! (via Hello Little Home)
Leek and Potato Galette with Pistachio Crust
Adding pulsed pistachios to this crust is pure genius! When all that nutty dough crisps up in the oven, the sight, smell, and taste will have everyone within a 10-mile radius swooning. (via Bon Appetit)
Golden Beet Galette
Lay some thinly-sliced golden beets around the crust of this gorgeous galette for a savory bite that won't ever disappoint. (via Barley & Sage)
Savory Leek and Potato Galette
The leek-potato combo included on this savory galette is ideal for fall flavors! (via Two Spoons)
Savory Galette with Butternut Squash, Beets, and Ricotta
Bite into some brilliantly earthy flavors once you dish up this savory slice. (via Live Eat Learn)
Catch us whipping up these savory galette recipes for every holiday gathering from here on out!
Which savory galette looks good to you? Tag us in your recipe creations on @BritandCo and follow us on Pinterest for even more recipes!
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
