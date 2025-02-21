This Romantic Design Trend Is Sweeping Us Off Our Feet For 2025

Classic patterns like stripes and toile, romantic silhouettes, and fancy flourishes like fringe and tassels have been beautifully making their way into interiors — and no one captures this dreamy aesthetic quite like celebrity interior designer and home stager Francesca Grace. The creative force behind Somme, a darling interior design shop located in LA’s Silverlake neighborhood, Francesca curates a world of European vintage glamour with a soulful, lived-in feel.

Gavin Carter On a recent visit, B+C's VP of Content, Ali Ives, and I wandered into Somme and were instantly smitten. Imagine cottagecore with depth, where antique treasures meet bold, layered styling that feels both timeless and unexpected. Francesca is a master at crafting vintage-inspired spaces with a distinct, modern POV. Here, she shares insights on her design philosophy, her latest collaborations, and her stunning transformation of a $24 million estate now on the market.

Gavin Carter B+C: How would you define your aesthetic? Francesca: I’d define my aesthetic as eclectic, nostalgic, and unexpected. It’s about mixing eras, textures and patterns in a way that feels curated and collected over time — like stepping into a space with history and soul.

Gavin Carter B+C: How do you make a space feel one-of-a-kind? Francesca: I love designing spaces that have depth and a bit of tension, whether it’s a balance of feminine and masculine, vintage and modern, or soft and bold. To make a space personal, I lean into unique, one-of-a-kind pieces — antiques, art with a story, textiles that feel lived-in. I want it to feel like someone’s life has unfolded there, not like a staged set.

Gavin Carter B+C: What's the strangest or most surprising source of inspiration you've ever drawn from? Francesca:I love wandering through European flea markets, where every object has a history, or getting lost in an old city and noticing the way time has shaped its architecture. Even something as simple as the tilework in a tiny café or the way laundry hangs between buildings can spark an idea. LA still influences me in the way it blends so many cultures and eras, but traveling pushes me to see design through a different lens — less polished, more lived-in, always with a story to tell.

Gavin Carter B+C: What is your design pet-peeve? Francesca: Anything that feels too sterile or overly "designed" with no personality. I’m also so over the idea that everything has to be beige to be timeless — give me color, give me texture, give me something with character!

Gavin Carter B+C: You recently staged and styled a 6-bed, 9-bath Spanish-Mediterranean Bel Air Estate that just hit the market for $24M. What were your design goals for this Bel Air project, which leans into the more neutral territory? Francesca: Our goal was to use our furniture and décor to enhance the home’s Spanish-Mediterranean elegance while introducing a sense of modern livability. We wanted every piece to feel intentional — respecting the architecture while making the space feel fresh, inviting, and effortlessly luxurious.

Will Myers Francesca: To achieve this, I partnered with home decor brand Olive Ateliers and leaned into organic textures and warm, neutral tones. Soft linen upholstery, sculptural wood accents, and vintage-inspired statement pieces brought depth and a sense of history, ensuring the interiors felt collected rather than staged.

Will Myers Francesca: In spaces like the living and dining areas, we focused on balancing grandeur with intimacy — placing oversized, plush seating to emphasize comfort while layering in antique and contemporary elements to create visual intrigue. The use of ceramic vessels, textured textiles, and aged metals further complemented the home’s natural materials.

Will Myers Francesca: For the bedrooms, we aimed for elevated serenity, incorporating soft, layered bedding and curated accent furniture to create a retreat-like atmosphere.

Will Myers Francesca: Overall, the staging was designed to bridge the past and present, celebrating the home’s timeless craftsmanship while making it feel approachable and effortless for modern living.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography B+C: You recently worked with designer Amr Samaha of Samaha Studio on his latest project, an eco-conscious ranchette in Beverly Hills. He said he pulled heavily from his Egyptian background, citing the mashrabiya-inspired front door as an example of the textures and tones of historic Cairo. "Every decision, from materials to layout, was made with the intention to tell a cohesive story," he said. How did you stage the home to complete the story? Francesca: For the Beverly Hills project at 1300 Shadybrook Drive, our aim was to stage the home in a way that accentuated its contemporary architecture and designer fixtures while creating an inviting and aspirational atmosphere for potential buyers. In the living room, we placed a plush, earth-toned seating arrangement to complement the home's incredible steel fireplace and built-in cabinetry. To add a little extra warmth and character to the living room I added these gorgeous Myrtle Accent Chairs from Arhaus that I felt really elevated the space.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Francesca: In the dining room I wanted it to feel really funky and eclectic so we added some really fun sculptural dining chairs from Neue Maison. We brought in some incredible art by CLEW and Kader Boly that really amplify the appeal of the home.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Francesca: For the bedrooms, we aimed to create serene retreats by using soft, layered bedding and understated decor while still infusing some pops of color. I wanted the bedrooms to provide a sense of luxury while still feeling like cozy and warm.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Francesca: Throughout the home, we utilized accessories such as ceramic vases, greenery, and area rugs to add depth and cohesion to the overall design. Our goal was to present a lifestyle that potential buyers could envision themselves enjoying, thereby enhancing the home's appeal. Follow Francesca Grace Home for more design inspiration!

