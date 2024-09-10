8 Stunning Colors For All Your Nursery Decor, According To Designers
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Jeremiah Brent x Crate & Kids launched a kid's room and nursery collection this week with a color palette to swoon over. Inspired by Viennese design from the 1930s and various motifs, colors, and patterns collected from his travels, Brent chose to use rich and sophisticated colors like Bordeaux, mauve, camel and cobalt to create rooms that parents love and babies can grow into. Here are 2025 color trends from the collection, plus more nursery colors designers are coveting this year.
Color Trend: Mauve
Jeremiah Brent x Crate & Kids
The dad to 9YO Poppy and 6YO Oskar (with husband Nate Berkus) focused on materials that aren’t traditionally seen in baby and kids spaces so parents can use them throughout the home as they get older. Featured above are Jeremiah Brent x Crate & Kids Rachel Canopy Full Bed, Chestnut Red Treasured Side Table, Vine Table Lamp, and the Heirloom Organic Cotton Velvet Quilt and Sham. Materials are sustainably sourced from FSC-certified wood and organic cottons.
Color Trend: Bordeaux
Jeremiah Brent x Crate & Kids
The Embrace Brown Swivel Glider, Memoire Armoire Cabinet, and 12th Street Rug can be used beyond the nursery, such as in an office or guest room. The rug and crib feature that same curvy corners hinting to the vintage inspiration.
Color Trend: Camel
Jeremiah Brent x Crate & Kids
Camel accents are also on trend to complement the richer tones of Bordeaux and cobalt as shown in the collection's Treasured Stroller Blanket.
Color Trend: Browns and GreensBabyletto
So long traditional pastels: A camel-colored curtain panel complements that greens and browns in this nursery designed by Babyletto. I just love how this Babyletto Bondi Crib compliments the colors!
Color Trend: Moss + SageEtsy
"I’m still big fan of moss that is a cooling unisex color and acts as a gentle and inviting background for natural blonde tones of wood accents and furniture," says Natália Severdia, founder and principal designer of Bay Area and Lake Tahoe-based Interior Studio Natália. This Etsy Watercolor Forest Wallpaper is such a cute take on the color for a nursery!
Pottery Barn
"However a shade darker palette, including muted dark sage with walnut toned wood, accented with woven natural textures of jute and rattan, is appealing as well," adds Severdia. This wall mural is a more traditional take on mossy greens and woods from Chris Loves Julia x Pottery Barn collection.
Cribs are getting the color treatment too with a hint of nature-inspired greens to pair with natural woods. The Nestig Palm Crib is a great example of that!
Color Trend: Muted Terra Cotta
Etsy
"We're seeing a shift from the traditional pastels to more gender-neutral, earthy tones," says Amanda Leigh, cofounder of LA-basedHouse of Rolison. "Soft sage greens, warm taupes, and muted terracottas are becoming popular, creating a calming yet sophisticated environment." Accents like a crib canopy are a perfect way to incorporate these colors!
Nestig
Muted colors paired with a deep Bordeaux paint on the ceiling makes a stunning impact in this nursery design from Nestig. The earthy Willow Crib is such a nice way to ground the more colorful room.
Color Trend: Deep Blues
Sandberg Wallpaper
"There’s also a resurgence of deep blues paired with natural wood accents, offering a serene yet stylistic vibe," says Taylor Hahn, cofounder of House of Rolison. This Sandberg Starry Sky Wallpaper is ADORABLE, unexpected, and a sign of richer tones to come.
Color Trend: Taupe
Etsy
“For 2025 nursery color trends, expect a shift toward calm, sophisticated, and nature-inspired tones," says Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors. "Soft colors are likely to dominate, creating a soothing environment that reflects the growing desire for organic and eco-friendly spaces." This soft, vintage-inspired nursery gallery wall is perfect for creating that calming environment.
Oilo Studio Nola
Colors like taupe and nature-inspired colors like moss and sage create a serene and peaceful nursery. "Earthy tones like warm beige, soft taupe, and muted terracotta are also gaining popularity for those looking to create a more grounded, gender-neutral space," she echoes. A nursery chair, like this one from Oilo Studio Nola, is a fantastic way to incorporate these tones.
Subscribe to our newsletter to more home decor trends!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.