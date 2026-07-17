National Ice Cream Day Is July 19 – Here’s Where You Can Get Tasty Freebies

Mark your calendars and grab a spoon: National Ice Cream Day 2026 is this Sunday, and your favorite spots are serving up some super sweet deals you won’t want to miss. Whether you're a Frosty fanatic, a sundae lover, or just in it for the sprinkles, brands across the country are offering free ice cream scoops, discounts, and reward perks to help you celebrate in the most delicious way possible.

See the tastiest National Ice Cream Day deals for free scoops in 2026 below!

When is National Ice Cream Day 2026? DS Stories / PEXELS National Ice Cream Day lands on Sunday, July 19 in 2026. It's the perfect day to take advantage of National Ice Cream Day deals from the brands you love – though some have started their deals before July 19. Scroll on for more details!

The Best National Ice Cream Day Deals For Free & Cheap Scoops! Baskin-Robbins Baskin-Robbins Beginning July 19 on National Ice Cream Day, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can enjoy $5 off an order of $20+ through July 25, making it the perfect excuse to try the new OREO collection or any of your favorite scoops. Then, on July 26, the celebration continues with a BOGO Free Single Scoop offer for Rewards members, making it even sweeter to share a scoop with a friend or keep both for yourself. We don’t judge.

Wendy’s Wendy’s Wendy's is offering Rewards members early access to a small Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty for just $1. This promotion is available in-app and kicks off a nationwide $1 small Frosty deal that continues through August 23

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ Dunkin’ Rewards members are in for a treat on National Ice Cream Day! Dunkin' is offering 4x points on donuts and Munchkins for Dunkin' Rewards members who activate the offer in the Dunkin' app.

Dairy Queen Dairy Queen Celebrate all weekend long with DQ! From July 13 through July 19, Dairy Queen Rewards members can indulge in a free Dilly Bar with any order of $1 or more, available only through the DQ app.

Friendly’s Friendly’s Everyone can enjoy a free cone or dish of Friendly’s ice cream on July 19. No rewards membership or purchase required.

Graeter’s Graeter’s Get your ice cream fix delivered! Graeter’s is offering 10% off all online orders through July 17-19 with the code ICECREAMDAY10, perfect for sending a sweet treat to someone special or stocking your own freezer. Sweet Rewards members can also grab a $1.56 single-dip sugar cone in-store.

Jeni's Jeni’s Ice Creams Visit a Jeni's scoop shop on July 19 to score a free pour of their Fudge Sauce or new Caramel Sauce with any order.

Marble Slab Creamery Marble Slab Creamery For National Ice Cream Day (July 19), members can scoop up a free small ice cream.

Salt & Straw Salt & Straw Salt & Straw is letting you play ice cream scientist from July 17-23! For just $12.50, you can build a totally custom pint packed with three of your favorite scoops, fudge, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry on top. Even better? If you swing by on July 19 (National Ice Cream Day itself!), you’ll rack up double loyalty points on your order.

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This post has been updated.