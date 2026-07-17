Sweet treat lovers, listen up!
National Ice Cream Day Is July 19 – Here’s Where You Can Get Tasty Freebies
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Mark your calendars and grab a spoon: National Ice Cream Day 2026 is this Sunday, and your favorite spots are serving up some super sweet deals you won’t want to miss. Whether you're a Frosty fanatic, a sundae lover, or just in it for the sprinkles, brands across the country are offering free ice cream scoops, discounts, and reward perks to help you celebrate in the most delicious way possible.
See the tastiest National Ice Cream Day deals for free scoops in 2026 below!
When is National Ice Cream Day 2026?
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National Ice Cream Day lands on Sunday, July 19 in 2026. It's the perfect day to take advantage of National Ice Cream Day deals from the brands you love – though some have started their deals before July 19. Scroll on for more details!
The Best National Ice Cream Day Deals For Free & Cheap Scoops!
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins
Beginning July 19 on National Ice Cream Day, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can enjoy $5 off an order of $20+ through July 25, making it the perfect excuse to try the new OREO collection or any of your favorite scoops.
Then, on July 26, the celebration continues with a BOGO Free Single Scoop offer for Rewards members, making it even sweeter to share a scoop with a friend or keep both for yourself. We don’t judge.
Wendy’s
Wendy’s
Wendy's is offering Rewards members early access to a small Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty for just $1. This promotion is available in-app and kicks off a nationwide $1 small Frosty deal that continues through August 23
Dunkin’
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ Rewards members are in for a treat on National Ice Cream Day! Dunkin' is offering 4x points on donuts and Munchkins for Dunkin' Rewards members who activate the offer in the Dunkin' app.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen
Celebrate all weekend long with DQ! From July 13 through July 19, Dairy Queen Rewards members can indulge in a free Dilly Bar with any order of $1 or more, available only through the DQ app.
Friendly’s
Friendly’s
Everyone can enjoy a free cone or dish of Friendly’s ice cream on July 19. No rewards membership or purchase required.
Graeter’s
Graeter’s
Get your ice cream fix delivered! Graeter’s is offering 10% off all online orders through July 17-19 with the code ICECREAMDAY10, perfect for sending a sweet treat to someone special or stocking your own freezer. Sweet Rewards members can also grab a $1.56 single-dip sugar cone in-store.
Jeni's
Jeni’s Ice Creams
Visit a Jeni's scoop shop on July 19 to score a free pour of their Fudge Sauce or new Caramel Sauce with any order.
Marble Slab Creamery
Marble Slab Creamery
For National Ice Cream Day (July 19), members can scoop up a free small ice cream.
Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw is letting you play ice cream scientist from July 17-23! For just $12.50, you can build a totally custom pint packed with three of your favorite scoops, fudge, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry on top. Even better? If you swing by on July 19 (National Ice Cream Day itself!), you’ll rack up double loyalty points on your order.
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This post has been updated.