Trader Joe’s Just Dropped An Iconic Ice Cream Flavor, & Shoppers Are Buying 6 Pints At A Time

When I think of spring desserts, I immediately think of banana pudding. When I think of summer desserts, there’s no question that ice cream is the go-to. To help bridge the gap between this current spring and the coming summer season, Trader Joe’s just stocked their freezers with a treat that really delivers the best of both dessert worlds: Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream! And yes, I am freaking out about it!

More shoppers like me are clearly feeling the same way about Trader Joe's limited-time Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream – a few fans on social media shared they’re buying 6 pints at a time after "waiting all year.” This is definitely one of those TJ’s finds you’ll want to hunt down ASAP!

Scroll on for more about Trader Joe's seasonal Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream that just hit stores!

Trader Joe's Sold by the pint, Trader Joe’s Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream is reminiscent of, well, actual banana pudding. It’s flavored with banana purée and immaculately accented not only with swirls of salted caramel, but bits of the signature vanilla wafer cookies you find in the OG dessert.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s fan @traderjoestalia shared the returning ice cream flavor with their Instagram followers, and a handful of shoppers sounded off with excitement: “The banana pudding ice cream ALWAYS gives me life,” one person commented. “I have been waiting all year,” another said.

@traderjoestalia Reddit also lit up after the Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream made its official comeback to Trader Joe’s. This thread asking for fans’ opinions on the new pint detailed the ice cream’s exact flavor and was fairly mixed in terms of reception. Some people noted that the seasonal flavor “tastes like artificial bananas and nothing else” and has a “chemical aftertaste,” while others said it only has a “tiny bit of an artificial banana flavor, but nothing to be mad at.” Several users compared it to banana-flavored Laffy Taffy! “Omg! I am so happy it is back! It is so delicious!!” one Redditor said. “I add fresh banana and strawberry slices. I can't wait to get some more!” “I LOVE Banana anything and it's just so tasty. The one issue is that I eat it too fast,” another person said. “I just bought a container yesterday and it's already gone." “Us southern folk down here recognize Blue Bell as the grand champion of banana pudding ice cream,” someone else commented. “However, I am willing to test this one....for science purposes & whatnot.”

Reddit In my humble (and very dessert-loving) opinion, Trader Joe’s Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream is a must-try if you love ice cream of any kind. It boasts the perfect lineup of flavors for summertime, so it’s bound to be refreshing.

Reddit One pint currently goes for $3.79 at TJ’s, but it’s only available for a limited time. I can’t wait to snag a few pints for myself to use for homemade ice cream sandwiches, affogatos (especially stoked on that one amid all the banana latte buzz), and simply shoveling spoonful after spoonful straight into my mouth!

