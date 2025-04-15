The Wendy’s Frosty Just Got A Huge Makeover — & It Easily Rivals Your Fave McFlurry

OMG, hot off the insanely yummy Thin Mints Frosty , Wendy’s just revamped their Frosty lineup with three new indulgent flavors, with three more to come next month! As huge sweet treat lovers – especially when it comes to frozen desserts – we are stoked to give these new takes on an old classic a try. If you’re wondering exactly what new Frosty flavors are hitting menus, we’re revealing all of ‘em below!

Scroll on to learn more about Wendy’s new Frosty creations!

Wendy's Available nationwide right now, Wendy’s all-new Frosty Swirls feature never-before-seen sauces beyond your typical chocolate or vanilla. Each Frosty Swirls flavor comes complete with a visible swirl that just looks so stunning.

Wendy's The Frosty Swirls lineup that launched on April 15 consists of three flavors: strawberry, caramel, and brownie batter. The Strawberry Frosty Swirl features a “sweet, juicy” strawberry sauce that’s mixed throughout and placed on top of the Frosty treat. Next, Wendy’s says the Caramel Frosty Swirl tastes like a “cold, creamy candy bar.” The last flavor, Brownie Batter, is nothing but decadent and chocolatey.

Wendy's "Frosty has been on Wendy's menu for 55 years and is one of the most iconic frozen treats in American culture. We're expanding on our beloved Frosty so when a sweet tooth strikes, the choice is easy for consumers: It's Gotta Be Wendy's," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "We know consumers are always on the lookout for new flavors and ways to customize their order with sauces and mix-ins. We can't wait for everyone to experience even more ways to enjoy our iconic Frosty!"

Wendy's But that’s not all when it comes to new Wendy’s Frosty's – the chain is also launching a trio of Frosty Fusions that not only incorporate the new sauces, but some tasty mix-ins, too. The Frosty Fusions will hit menus nationwide on May 12 with three flavors: Pop-Tarts Strawberry, Oreo Brownie, and Caramel Crunch. The Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion combines Wendy’s strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces. The Oreo Brownie Frosty Fusion features the new Brownie Batter sauce mixed with Oreo cookie pieces – yum! The last Frosty Fusion flavor, Caramel Crunch, highlights crunchy toffee pieces and a sweet caramel sauce.

Wendy's Frosty fans will also be delighted to know that Wendy’s is launching a new cup design for these treats! The new cup is fitted with a domed lid that makes room for all the sweetness inside, plus makes a great dipping space for fries. Wendy’s also created a custom Frosty spoon that is “specially designed for the best experience” so you can eat every last bit of Frosty.

