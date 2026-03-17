Prepare to Cringe: Justin Halpern’s ‘I Suck At Girls’ Is Finally Coming to Netflix

Put on your backpacks, because we’re heading back to the grueling halls of high school. Particularly, the sophomore year, where hormonal acne, piling up homework assignments, and impossibly awkward relationship dynamics take the center stage.

While there have been plenty of TV shows that already explore this painfully awkward period of life, I Suck At Girls promises to capture the grueling reality like no other series. Here’s everything you need to know about the new comedy everyone’s talking about, which will be coming to Netflix.

Here’s everything we know about the new I Suck At Girls series!

What Is I Suck At Girls Based On? Amazon The TV show I Suck At Girls is based on Justin Halpern’s memoir of the same name. While the TV show has taken liberties by changing up the characters and moving the growing pains to the high school hallways, the spirit of the show follows Halpern’s earnest novel about navigating love, friendship, and deep insecurities all at once. But who is Justin Halpern, you may ask? For those who have been on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the far, far away land of 2009, you’ll remember the famous handle called Sh*t My Dad Says. The account, which quickly garnered millions of followers, essentially captured all the wild and outlandish statements Halpern’s father has uttered over the years. The Twitter account was so successful that it was even adapted into a New York Times bestseller and a short-lived TV series starring William Shatner as the father.

Who Stars In the New TV Series? IMDB I Suck At Girls has a brilliant ensemble cast, including Laila Pruitt (Flight, BMF), shown above, Jeremy Ray Taylor (It, Goosebumps 2), and Kayo Martin (The Plague).

Which Streaming Platform Will Pick Up the High School Comedy? Netflix Platform: Confirmed for Netflix.

Confirmed for Netflix. Timeline: As of March 17, 2026, the show has officially moved past the pilot phase to a full series order. Filming is expected to begin in Summer 2026 in Los Angeles. This means a premiere date is likely slated for early 2027.

As of March 17, 2026, the show has officially moved past the pilot phase to a full series order. Filming is expected to begin in Summer 2026 in Los Angeles. This means a premiere date is likely slated for early 2027. Fan Trivia: This is actually a "second life" for the project. A 2013 version at Fox eventually morphed into the show Surviving Jack (starring Christopher Meloni), but this new Netflix iteration is a fresh, more direct adaptation of the source material.

What's The Plot? Getty While this won’t be the first time a comedy series will take a brutal look at the sheer awkwardness and growing pains of this time period in one’s life, what sets I Suck At Girls apart from its predecessors is the unique voice Halpern (shown on right) carries throughout. He promises “the observational humor of David Sedaris,” according to the book synopsis. Will the TV show live up to this? In 2012, the page-turner was nominated for the Readers' Favorite Humor book, so expectations are high for the television adaptation! Only time will tell if it can measure up to the 2012 memoir, but based on the sheer talent starring in front of the camera and the brilliant minds behind the scenes, it seems like we’re in for something special.

Stay tuned for more on I Suck At Girls.

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