The 7 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In April 2026

After you finish all of Netflix's March TV shows, you'll probably want to queue up the best April shows. But if there's one thing that can make couch potato time feel overwhelming, it's having to look through hundreds of options. That's why I found the best brand new Netflix shows to watch this month. That way, you can focus on actually watching TV instead of scrolling through it.

From rom-com favorites to comedies to thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat, here are the best Netflix shows to watch in April 2026.

XO, Kitty Season 3 — Stream on Netflix Now Netflix Kitty's senior year at KISS is the perfect opportunity for the youngest Covey sister to go big or go home before she graduates. There's no time like the present to make memories (and hopefully have an actual DTR with Min Ho), but Kitty has to make a major pivot when some new information interrupts her plans. XO, Kitty season 3 stars Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Sule Thelwell, and Hojo Shin. Check out our interview with Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee

High Tides season 3 — Stream on Netflix now Netflix Louise is finally back at home after spending months in a psychiatric institution. Even though she has her mind set on getting her life back under control, it seems like everything is a lesson that she's not in control. Both Alex and Daan have some secrets of their own...and suddenly Anton Vermeer is back, leaving Louise to figure out how to stay true to her self and her friends. High Tides stars Pommelien Thijs, Willem De Schryver, and Eliyha Altena.

Big Mistakes — Stream on Netflix Now Netflix If you're missing Schitt's Creek, then Big Mistakes is the show for you. The Netflix show follows brother-sister duo Nicky and Morgan, who get blackmailed into criminal assignments after the death of their grandmother. And, naturally, even as they fail, their business only seems to grow. Big Mistakes stars Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen, Elizabeth Perkins, Mark Ivanir, Ilia Volok, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, and Darren Goldstein.

Beef season 2 — Stream on Netflix April 16, 2026 Netflix Beef is back for season 2 — with double the drama. This time around, a young couple goes head-to-head with their boss and his wife after they see them fight. If you thought the first season was memorable, wait until you see these new episodes. Beef season 2 stars Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton, Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Youn Yuh-jung, and Song Kang-ho.

Running Point season 2 — Stream on Netflix April 23, 2026 Netflix Isla and the gang are back in Running Point season 2, and while Isla is now a beloved coach for the Los Angeles Waves, little does she know her brother Cam is scheming to get back into the role. The new season stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Jay Ellis, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Toby Sandeman, Uche Agada, Roberto Sanchez, and Justin Theroux.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 — Stream on Netflix April 23, 2026 Netflix This new animated Stranger Things show takes us back to the winter of 1985 (which is in between season 2 and season 3 of the OG show), and introduces our favorite teens to a brand new adventure. Now Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max need to save Hawkins (again) before it's too late.

Man on Fire — Stream on Netflix April 30, 2026 Netflix John Creasy's intense case of PTSD has totally interrupted his life as a Special Forces Mercenary. But he's determined to get back to his old self, and his journey sends him right back into danger. Man on Fire stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, Paul Ben-Victor, and Bobby Cannavale.

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This post has been updated.