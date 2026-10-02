'East of Eden' to 'Nobody Wants This': The 7 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In October 2026

These new Netflix shows coming in October are totally setting the tone for premieres this fall. Some are edgy and will keep you on the edge of your seat, others are hilarious comedies that will make any afternoon feel lighter. Plus, there's a classic book adaptation that has everyone talking. Keep scrolling for everything you need to add to your watchlist this month.

From East of Eden to Nobody Wants This, here are the 7 best Netflix shows to watch in October 2026.

East of Eden — Watch on Netflix now Netflix This new take on John Steinbeck's novel follows multiple generations of the Trask family as they navigate life between the Civil War and World War I. The all-star cast includes Florence Pugh, Tracy Letts, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, Martha Plimpton, and more.

Below — Watch on Netflix October 8, 2026 Netflix In Below, Josh Hartnett plays Calvin, a fisherman who fights to protect his family and his small town from a mysterious sea creature. With his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) and a researcher (Mackenzie Davis), Calvin dives into island secrets and myths.

Take Charge of My Heart — Watch on Netflix October 9, 2026 Netflix This rom-com Netflix show is all about a man with an artificial heart...and that heart is running out of battery. But good thing for him, there's one woman who has the power to recharge him.

The Diplomat season 4 — Watch on Netflix October 15, 2026 Netflix Trust me when I say The Diplomat season 4 has plenty of drama. The peace that Kate (Keri Russell) secured between the US and the UK is gone, and her marriage is totally falling apart. Meanwhile, Grace (Allison Janney) and Hal (Rufus Sewell) are still trying to steal Russia's weapons...and end up launching the country into war instead.

Hollywood Arts — Watch on Netflix October 15, 2026 Netflix Are you missing Victorius? Well, Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) is back at Hollywood Arts as its newest sub, and it doesn't take long for this diva to figure out that working with teens is a lot more complicated than she realized.

Nobody Wants This season 3 — Watch on Netflix October 22, 2026 Netflix Netflix's hit rom-com is back, and this time Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) are navigating one of the scariest things of all: actually being in a relationship and building a life together.

Lupin season 4 — Watch on Netflix October 23, 2026 Netflix In this Netflix show, we pick up four years after the last episode. Assane's still in prison with no worried about Lupin at all. But when he's framed for a new string of heists, he finds himself proving his innocence.

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