New month, new Netflix shows! 2026 has been a year of great TV shows and movies so far, and it's only getting better from here. Just like always, the streamer does a great job of making sure there's something for everyone: classic book adaptations, reality TV, dramas, and comedies. Bookmark this page so you know exactly what you can't miss this month.

Here are the best Netflix shows you can watch in May 2026.

Lord of the Flies — Watch on Netflix now J Redza/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television This Netflix show follows the book of the same name, about a group of boys left to their own devices when a plane crash leaves them on a deserted island. The group quickly becomes divided as they try to organize a new kind of society, pitting order against chaos.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! — Premieres on Netflix May 11, 2026 Netflix Good old Jeopardy! just got an upgrade, and this take on the game show is all about pop culture. SNL's Colin Jost hosts the show, so it's sure to be as funny as it is fun. It's also important to note that this Netflix show is releasing weekly, rather than all at once!

The Boroughs — Watch on Netflix May 21, 2026 Netflix Following the success of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers' new show takes place in a retirement community (rather than a haunted midwestern town). When a newcomer (Alfred Molina) wrestling with his own grief arrives on the scene and has a supernatural encounter, an unlikely group must form to take down the threat.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 — Watch on Netflix May 27, 2026 Netflix Pip (Emma Myers) is back in the second season of this Netflix show, and she's hoping to fix all the consequences from solving her first case. But they're all getting closer to Max's trial, and suddenly Connor's brother Jamie has gone missing. Despite swearing off sleuthing, it looks like Pip has another case on her hands.

The Four Seasons season 2 — Watch on Netflix May 28, 2026 Netflix Netflix's favorite friend group is back (plus one, considering Ginny's pregnant). After a difficult four seasons last year, the group prioritizes comfort on their annual trips — and they have to find the perfect balance between grief, hope, and adventure. This cast cannot be beat, and stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen.

Calabasas Confidential — Watch on Netflix May 29, 2026 Netflix This reality show brings a group of post-grad friends and enemies to Calabasas to figure out what's next for their lives. Because nothing says drama like hashing it out in your parents' mansions.

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