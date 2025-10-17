Everything You Need To Know About 'The Diplomat' Season 4 After THAT Twist Ending

The Diplomat season 3 is now streaming on Netflix — and after a pretty crazy finale, fans of the show are wondering how quickly we'll get new episodes. Well, if you find yourself in the same boat, you've come to the right place. I've done all the digging so you can see the most important info while you sit back and watch (or rewatch) all of season 3.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about The Diplomat season 4, coming to Netflix soon.

Is there a season 4 of The Diplomat? Yes, The Diplomat season 4 is coming to Netflix! And it sounds like the team might be even more excited to continue the story than we are. “I’m so excited about season 4,” creator and showrunner Debora Cahn told Tudum. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We get to the end of a season and I always think, ‘Well, there’s no way that we can do this again.’ And then we dig back into it, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, we have to keep going.'"

Where can I watch The Diplomat season 4? Netflix The Diplomat season 4 will be available on Netflix. Stay tuned for an official release date! Both season 2 and 3 premiered in October 2024 and October 2025, respectively, so hopefully we'll see season 4 in October 2026.

How many episodes are in The Diplomat season 4? Netflix The Diplomat season 3 has 8 episodes total, so there's a good chance season 4 could have 8 as well. Here's the breakdown of the season 3 episodes while we wait for updates on season 4: Season 3, Episode 1 "Emperor Dead" premiered on Netflix October 16, 2025

Season 3, Episode 2 "Last Dance at the Country Club"

Season 3, Episode 3 "The Riderless Horse"

Season 3, Episode 4 "Arden"

Season 3, Episode 5 "Birdwatchers"

Season 3, Episode 6 "Amagansett"

Season 3, Episode 7 "PNG"

Season 3, Episode 8 "Schrodinger's Wife"

Who's in The Diplomat cast? The cast of The Diplomat includes: Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Allison Janney as Grace Penn

Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn

Can someone explain the ending of The Diplomat? At the end of The Diplomat season 3, which explores a tense relationship between the UK and the US (plus Kate's marriage starting to fall apart), Kate is faced with a mind-blowing, and low-key horrifying, realization. We've all known about the attack on a UK ship since season 1, but after it's revealed that Grace (Allison Janney) might have been more involved than anyone realized, the US tells the world the explosion was the late president's doing. UK Prime Minister Nicol (Rory Kinnear) isn't necessarily happy about it, but he's got bigger fish to fry: a Russian sub is in British waters, and it's carrying a "doomsday weapon" called Poseidon. But when the sub is finally recovered, Poseidon is gone, and Kate realizes Hal and Grace stole it for the US — and lied to her. "It's pretty bad," creator and executive producer Debora Cahn tells USA Today. Kate "is going through this experience in which her vision of who (Hal is) keeps changing and shifting. And just as soon as she feels like she understands who he is and understands who she is herself, the picture shifts radically." And it looks like things could continue to get complicated in season 4. "I don't think it's gonna get easier going forward for these couples," Debora continues, saying that throughout season 3, "we kind of lay out all of the pieces of what we are then going to blow apart."

